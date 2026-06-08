‘People Need to Go to Jail’: MAGA Lawmaker Accuses Democrats of Digging Through Garbage Cans to Rob Spencer Pratt

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) echoed President Donald Trump’s accusations that voting in California is corrupt and rigged because of the state’s laborious vote counting system.

Californians headed to the polls last Tuesday, but results are still being counted nearly a week later. Fine told Newsmax Monday that “people need to go to jail” over what he claimed was rampant election fraud.

“The U.S. attorney’s office in L.A. has opened up quote ‘multiple election fraud investigations’ and actually sent a prosecutor to the country’s vote counting center,” said host Alex Kraemer. This coming just a day after President Trump made claims of mass fraud in California’s really just drawn-out vote count from Tuesday’s primary.

“Well, California has invited this accusations of fraud,” Fine said. “They have chosen to create a system that cannot deliver election results on election day. I represent the third largest state in the country. We know who’s won the elections within an hour or two of polls closing. And so, when you invite this kind of skepticism and then weird things happen, then there’s no reasonable explanation other than fraud.”

Fine continued, “I believe fraud is absolutely going on in California given that they mail ballots to everyone under the sun, including those who died years earlier, and have moved away a long time ago. They have virtually no signature verification, so people can just dig through garbage cans, find ballots, and send them in apparently forever after an election is over. It’s not okay, it’s gotta come to an end, and people need to go to jail.”

“We’re specifically looking at the L.A. mayor’s race,” Kraemer said. “We saw [Nithya] Raman surge after we saw her break down in tears, basically conceding election night, now she’s taken over [Spender] Pratt.”

Fine added, “When the radical leftist loses on election night, goes out and concedes, and then magically wins when ballots magically show up — And by the way, those results aren’t reflective of what happened on election day. They’re not even reflective of what happened with the mail-in ballots that showed up before election day. People justifiably have a reason to say, ‘Wait, what’s going on here? All of these ballots show up and they change the election?’ California cheats and everybody knows it, and it’s got to stop.”

Journalist Yashar Ali set the record straight on Raman, saying she never conceded and only “cried” when “talking about how much she loved her kids.”

During Sunday’s contentious Meet The Press interview, Trump claimed again that the 2020 election was “rigged,” adding, “And it’s happening again right now in California.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Do you have evidence to support that?”

“All I have to do is look,” Trump said with Welker countering, “But that’s not evidence!”

“They’re crooked just like you’re crooked, your press is crooked,” Trump said. “And Meet the Press is crooked.”

Watch the clip above via Newsmax.

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