No, Doug Mastriano Supporters Were Not Doing a Nazi Salute

A lawyer who prosecuted against the now-defunct Trump University and has a Twitter following of more than 288,000 users, Tristan Snell, posted disinformation this week, labeling a prayer gesture as a “Nazi salute.”

“Yes, this is a Nazi salute, at a Doug Mastriano campaign event in Pennsylvania. In 2022. Democracy is literally on the ballot in November,” he tweeted in a post accompanying the video, which shows Mastriano supporters raising their hands in prayer.

The video was originally posted by left-wing activist Ron Filipkowski, who didn’t call the gesture a Nazi salute, though he incorrectly identified the man leading the prayer as the GOP Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee.

Yes, this is a Nazi salute, at a Doug Mastriano campaign event in Pennsylvania. In 2022. Democracy is literally on the ballot in November. pic.twitter.com/unKyQKDN9A — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) September 18, 2022

Biden supporter and verified Twitter user Joel Denver boosted Snell’s claim.

“This is disgusting … look at photos Hitler supporters at his rallies and you can’t help but see that same fascist/nationalist mentality and support at this Doug Mastriano campaign event in Pennsylvania,” he tweeted.

This is disgusting … look at photos Hitler supporters at his rallies and you can’t help but see that same fascist/nationalist mentality and support at this Doug Mastriano campaign event in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/ohKfd87suR — Joel Denver (@jdenver) September 19, 2022

Even Twitter, known for selectively calling out disinformation or suppressing information inconvenient to the Left (for example, censoring the The New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story shortly before the 2020 election), put a box below the post to provide context behind the clip.

“This group is engaging in a group prayer not a Nazi salute. Praying with arms outstretched is one of the historic postures of prayer,” read the box with a link to the website Catholic Answers, which “answers questions about what the Church really teaches.”

Someone, myself included, can detest Mastriano and his election denialism without denigrating his supporters who engage in the American privilege that is the First Amendment. Labeling those who raise their hands in prayer as doing a Nazi salute is nothing short of ignorant and intolerant.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.