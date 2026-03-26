ONE SHEET: Bill Maher’s Last Laugh, The Bari Weiss Pile-On, and Mi$$ing the Biggest Iran Angle

The Big Picture

The CBS News ratings numbers are in, and the newsletter class is treating them as confirmation of everything it already believed about Bari Weiss — which may say as much about the chattering class as it does about CBS. OpenAI pulled the plug on Sora this week, taking Disney’s $1 billion bet down with it and leaving new CEO Josh D’Amaro holding the bag on two consecutive tech fiascoes. The Iran war’s economic ripple effects are drawing sharply different readings from the newsletter class, from wonky reassurance to political alarm. The White House called Bill Maher‘s Kennedy Center honor fake news — and then the Trump Kennedy Center Concert Hall made it official. And Status reports that LA Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong has been using his newspaper’s branded content arm to promote the same cancer drug the FDA just accused him of misrepresenting.

Today’s sources: Status | CNN Reliable Sources | Simon Owens | The Ankler (Sean McNulty, Erik Barmack, Lesley Goldberg) | Page Six Hollywood | Noahpinion | The Bulwark | Politico | Politico Playbook PM | Newsbusters | Awful Announcing | The Free Press | CJR | Poynter

Top Story

BARI WEISS HAD A BAD QUARTER — AND THE NEWSLETTERS CANNOT HIDE THEIR DELIGHT

The numbers are in, and they are bad. Status reported this week that the relaunched CBS Evening News under Bari Weiss‘s editorial direction — anchored by Tony Dokoupil — is on pace for its lowest-rated first quarter of the 21st century in both total viewers and the 25-54 demo. CBS Mornings is down 15% year over year. Meanwhile, ABC’s Good Morning America is up 9% and NBC’s Today show is up 15%.

The newsletter class has been waiting for exactly this moment, and it arrived on schedule. The Ankler’s Sean McNulty surfaced the comp data in Wednesday’s Wakeup; Status’s Oliver Darcy has the underlying Nielsen reporting. The coverage has been swift, confident, and remarkably uniform: Weiss bet wrong, the audience fled, lesson learned?

But it’s worth pausing on what the newsletter class is actually arguing — and what it’s glossing over. The structural case against the Weiss strategy, made most plainly by Simon Owens, is that Fox News has a monopoly on right-leaning TV viewers, and any network that moves rightward will lose its existing audience without gaining Fox’s. That argument is probably correct as far as it goes. But it’s being deployed as proof of something the chattering class had already decided: that Weiss turned CBS News into a MAGA-coded outlet, that the editorial shift was ideologically reckless, that this was always going to fail.

That’s a cleaner story than the evidence supports. CBS News under Weiss has made real changes — Dokoupil’s more combative interview style, shifts in editorial tone — but it hasn’t become Fox News, and the ratings decline is at least partly a function of a brutally competitive morning and evening news landscape that was already punishing CBS before Weiss arrived. David Ellison “paid $150 million to learn this,” as Owens puts it — but what exactly did he learn? That moving rightward is structurally hard, or that Weiss specifically was the wrong person? The newsletter class has collapsed those two questions into one.

TAKEAWAY: The Nielsen numbers are real, and Weiss deserves scrutiny. But when every newsletter reaches the same conclusion at the same speed with the same certainty, that’s not analysis — that’s a pile-on. The chattering class spent two years suspicious of groupthink at CBS News. It might want to check its own.

Three Takes

THE IRAN WAR’S ECONOMIC TAB: WHO’S READING THE BILL?

The newsletter class is covering the Iran war’s economic fallout — but they’re reading very different invoices.

Noah Smith, Noahpinion: Smith’s Wednesday deep dive is the most analytically rigorous take in the stack — and the most counterintuitive. Drawing on academic research into oil shock economics, he argues the U.S. will likely get off relatively easy: maybe 1.25 percentage points of additional inflation and 1.5 points of GDP drag over the next year. “Frustrating and annoying, but not catastrophic,” he writes. The harder hit lands on Asia, which depends on Strait of Hormuz shipping for nearly 90% of its oil and gas. Smith’s piece is a useful corrective to panic — but he’s also careful to note that “Americans are already in an incredibly bad mood about the economy,” and that $4-a-gallon gas hits differently as a political signal than as a macroeconomic event.

William Kristol, The Bulwark: Kristol isn’t doing economic modeling — he’s doing political triage. His Wednesday newsletter focuses on the poll numbers piling up against Trump: a Reuters/Ipsos approval of 36%, the lowest of the second term; 61% disapproval of the Iran strikes specifically; and Democratic flips in two Florida legislative seats, including the district containing Mar-a-Lago. The Bulwark’s read is less “how bad will the inflation be” and more “how fast is the political dam breaking.” Gas at $3.98 a gallon — up a dollar in a month — is presented not as an economic data point but as a political accelerant.

Eli Okun and Makayla Gray, Politico Playbook PM: The most granular and alarming take in the stack. Playbook PM’s Wednesday edition surfaced a detail the other newsletters missed: Gulf Arab governments have privately warned the Trump administration they may need to repatriate tens of billions of dollars in investments from the United States within weeks if the war continues, citing a person familiar with the matter. That’s not an economic projection — it’s a live threat that would compound the gas price story with a capital flight story. Playbook PM also noted that California drivers are now paying nearly $6 a gallon, and that diesel has hit $7 in some West Coast cities — numbers that translate directly into consumer goods inflation down the supply chain.

TAKEAWAY: The newsletter class is covering the Iran war’s economic fallout through whichever lens it already had. The economist says it’s manageable. The political newsletter says the polls are cratering. The D.C. insider says the Gulf money is about to walk. All three are probably right — which means the full picture is worse than any one of them is letting on.

📰 Top Reads 📰

Politico, Daniel Lippman

🚨 SCOOP — BILL MAHER, THE WHITE HOUSE CALLED IT FAKE NEWS, AND THEN IT BECAME OFFICIAL: The Atlantic reported last week that comedian Bill Maher would receive the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The White House pushed back hard — press secretary Karoline Leavitt called it “fake news,” and comms director Steven Cheung echoed the denial on X. Daniel Lippman scooped Thursday morning that Maher will in fact receive the prize — and by mid-morning it was confirmed: the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts announced that Maher will receive the 27th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on June 28, 2026, in the Trump Kennedy Center Concert Hall, broadcast by Netflix. It will be one of the Center’s final public events before its controversial two-year renovation. A person familiar with the process explained the original leak came from “anonymous sources with half-baked information” before the deal was finalized. For context: Trump invited Maher to the White House in 2025 and called him “gracious and measured” — then later called him a “highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT.” Maher’s response to the prize: “Thank you to the Mark Twain people: I just had the award explained to me, and apparently it’s like an Emmy, except I win.” … QUOTE (Leavitt): “This is fake news. Bill Maher will NOT be getting this award.” … QUICK TAKE: The White House called it fake news. The Trump Kennedy Center Concert Hall is hosting the ceremony. Karoline Leavitt has had better weeks.

Status, Natalie Korach

🚨 SCOOP — CNN’S MARK THOMPSON HOLDS EMERGENCY STAFF MEETINGS ON EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE UNDER ELLISON: CNN chief Mark Thompson met Wednesday with London-based staff for a 70-minute in-person session, Status has learned, where anchors and journalists pressed him on whether editorial independence would survive incoming Paramount ownership under David Ellison. Thompson also held a separate hour-long Zoom with CNN’s Middle East bureaus — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Jerusalem — fielding similar questions about his personal commitment to staying in his role if Ellison gains control. “As I’ve said, I’m really committed to CNN,” Thompson told staffers. “I’m in the middle of something exciting and interesting with all of you, and I’d like to continue it.” The Middle East call, Status reports, covered both editorial independence and personal safety for staff in the region. The story lands the same week CBS News is hemorrhaging viewers — two very different networks, two very different anxiety profiles, but the same underlying question: what happens to editorial culture when ownership changes? … QUOTE (Thompson): “As I’ve said, I’m really committed to CNN. I’m in the middle of something exciting and interesting with all of you, and I’d like to continue it.” … QUICK TAKE: Thompson’s reassurances were earnest. Whether they’re meaningful depends entirely on whether Ellison lets him keep his job.

Poynter, Tom Jones

BIG TECH’S BIG TOBACCO MOMENT — META AND YOUTUBE FOUND LIABLE FOR ADDICTIVE DESIGN: A Los Angeles jury found Wednesday that Meta and YouTube caused personal harm to Kaley G.M., a 20-year-old from Chico, California, who claimed the platforms’ algorithmic design features were engineered to addict adolescents. The jury awarded $3 million in compensatory damages — Meta on the hook for 70%, YouTube for 30% — with punitive damages still to be determined. Tom Jones at Poynter notes the verdict is the second time this week courts have held Meta liable: a New Mexico jury found the company liable for child sexual exploitation on Tuesday and ordered $375 million in penalties. More than 3,000 similar suits are pending in California alone. Sen. Edward Markey called it “Big Tech’s Big Tobacco moment.” A Meta spokesperson said the company “respectfully disagrees” and is evaluating options; Google said the case “misunderstands YouTube.” The legal theory at stake — that harm flows from platform design rather than user content, bypassing Section 230 protections — is the one that makes this verdict genuinely consequential rather than just another fine. … QUOTE (plaintiff’s attorneys): “For years, social media companies have profited from targeting children while concealing their addictive and dangerous design features. Today’s verdict is a referendum — from a jury, to an entire industry — that accountability has arrived.” … QUICK TAKE: Two juries in two days found Meta liable for harming children. Congress has had years to act and hasn’t. The courthouse is doing the work the Hill won’t.

The Free Press, Tanya Lukyanova

THE WSJ CALLED HER A VICTIM. THE FREE PRESS ISN’T SO SURE: The Wall Street Journal published a lengthy profile of Svetlana “Lana” Pozhidaeva — one of Jeffrey Epstein‘s longest-serving assistants — portraying her as a victim of sexual exploitation, as reported and contested by Free Press reporter Tanya Lukyanova. Lukyanova, who had already reported on Pozhidaeva’s attempts to recruit her own friend into Epstein’s network, pushes back with a detailed examination of the DOJ email files, which show Pozhidaeva managing Epstein’s properties, sending him photos and profiles of young women, and receiving substantial financial benefits over more than a decade. The WSJ, in a statement to The Free Press, defended its reporting, saying it “stands by the accuracy, thoroughness, and editorial rigor” of the piece and noting that “a person can be a victim of abuse while simultaneously having a recruiting role.” Lukyanova’s piece raises the harder question: who gets to be called a victim, and what happens to the real ones when the label is applied too broadly? … QUOTE (Lukyanova): “If all the women in Epstein’s orbit are cast as victims, regardless of their role, it devalues the meaning of the word.” … QUICK TAKE: Two outlets, one set of DOJ files, genuinely different conclusions. That’s not a media failure — that’s a hard story. But the WSJ’s sourcing chain runs directly through Pozhidaeva herself, which is worth noting.

The Bulwark, Will Sommer

THE CHARLIE KIRK MURDER CASE IS NOW A MAGA CIVIL WAR: Former National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent — who resigned last week over the Iran war — told conservative writer Michael Shellenberger he’d be willing to testify in accused Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson‘s defense, arguing the FBI botched the investigation. That claim has sent Turning Point USA staffers into open fury: host Blake Neff said on air that Kirk’s former colleagues “care more about their conspiracy theories than about the person who murdered my friend facing justice.” Will Sommer also reports that Candace Owens‘s publication of Kirk’s private group chat messages — which fueled Israel-linked conspiracy theories about his death — may have come from Kent himself. According to TPUSA staffer Andrew Kolvet, he gave those texts to Kent shortly after the assassination believing they would help investigators, and says Kent urged him to make them public. Kolvet refused — and then Owens received them anyway. Kent has not addressed the leak allegation; he is also reportedly under FBI investigation for leaking classified information. … QUOTE (Kolvet): “The level of betrayal that I currently feel is dramatic and extreme.” … QUICK TAKE: The former director of the National Counterterrorism Center is offering to help defend the man accused of killing the movement’s founder. The MAGA civil war has officially run out of guardrails.

Poynter, Tom Jones

A NEWSPAPER RECEIVED A THREAT VIDEO. THEN CALLED THE FBI: The Poynter-owned Tampa Bay Times received an anonymous video via Signal on Monday from someone claiming responsibility for a suspected explosive device found outside MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on March 16 — home of U.S. Central Command. The 3-minute video, sent to investigative editor Zachary Sampson, featured a silhouetted figure with an altered voice claiming the March 10 device “failed to detonate” and that a “newly improved design” was coming. Executive editor Mark Katches immediately contacted the FBI. The Times is not publishing the full video, citing the active investigation. The story is notable less for the threat itself than for the news judgment call it required: a newsroom receiving operational threat information in real time, deciding not to publish, and handing it to law enforcement. … QUOTE (Katches): “The information contained in the video was certainly alarming enough that we felt it was prudent to alert law enforcement right away.” … QUICK TAKE: The Times made the right call. But the fact that a domestic terror suspect chose a newsroom as the delivery mechanism for a threat is its own uncomfortable data point about what the press represents in the current moment.

Newsbusters, Jorge Bonilla

MEDIA COVERAGE OF FLORIDA CONGRESSWOMAN’S ETHICS TRIAL: With the House Ethics Committee opening a public trial Wednesday against Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick — a Florida Democrat accused of embezzling FEMA funds and campaign finance violations — Jorge Bonilla at Newsbusters argues the mainstream press is giving it far less attention than it would if the accused were a Republican. The trial is the first of its kind in 16 years; Politico Playbook covered it as a straightforward news item without the partisan framing. Whether the coverage gap is real or perceived, it’s a story the chattering class hasn’t engaged with head-on. … QUOTE (Bonilla): “There was once upon a time when the news media pretended to care about congressional ethics.” … QUICK TAKE: The first House Ethics Committee public trial in 16 years, and the chattering class is filing it under “local news.” Imagine the coverage if her party affiliation were different.

Status, Natalie Korach

🚨 SCOOP — THE LA TIMES OWNER IS PROMOTING HIS CANCER DRUG THROUGH HIS OWN NEWSPAPER. THE FDA IS NOT HAPPY. The Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter to Patrick Soon-Shiong‘s biotech company ImmunityBio this week, accusing the LA Times owner of making “false” and “misleading” claims about his cancer drug Anktiva — including that it “can treat all cancers” and can prevent cancer from radiation exposure. ImmunityBio shares collapsed more than 21% after the letter was made public. But Natalie Korach at Status goes further than the FDA story: she reports that Soon-Shiong has been using LA Times Studios — the paper’s branded content arm — to promote the same drug, including at least three YouTube videos this year echoing claims now flagged by regulators. He also brought the LA Times Studios team with him to Saudi Arabia, where he promoted Anktiva at what his company called an inaugural U.S.-Saudi Biotech Alliance Summit. Staffers are not pleased. “He definitely uses the studio branch for self/company promotion,” one told Status. Another noted the paper has yet to publish a story on the FDA warning letter, despite wide coverage elsewhere — a silence that speaks volumes. … QUOTE (LAT staffer): “There’s a lot of fatigue within the newsroom about his antics and use of our brand.” … QUICK TAKE: Soon-Shiong bought the LA Times to own a megaphone. The question is whether he understood the megaphone has a credibility component that doesn’t survive being used as a drug infomercial.

CJR, Emily Bell

A SENIOR EUROPEAN JOURNALIST USED AI TO FABRICATE QUOTES. INCLUDING FROM THE AUTHOR OF THIS PIECE: CJR’s Emily Bell — herself one of the fabricated sources — reports that Peter Vandermeersch, a former editor in chief of leading Dutch newspaper NRC and a senior figure at Mediahuis, was suspended after a Dutch freelancer, Menno van den Bos, discovered that 15 of Vandermeersch’s 53 Substack posts contained AI-generated or otherwise fabricated quotes. Eight of those quotes were attributed to real journalists and academics — none of whom had actually said what was attributed to them. Vandermeersch’s mea culpa, Bell writes, “could have been a bit more culpa, and a lot more mea” — the explanation being that he summarized reports using AI tools and trusted the summaries. Bell’s larger point cuts deeper: the accountability structures that once made fabrication a career-ending risk have eroded, and AI is accelerating that erosion. Writing about the case in The Irish Times, as Bell notes, Fintan O’Toole argued the real culprit wasn’t carelessness but the institutional pressure on executives to find ways to cut costs through AI — with “responsible use” serving as cover. … QUOTE (Bell): “Attributing values, opinions, actions, and ideas to people who do not hold them has always been a flaw in the worst excesses of journalism. Accountability, although thin and unevenly applied, was at one time a possibility. This too is now largely illusory.” … QUICK TAKE: The AI fabrication problem isn’t about rogue bad actors. It’s about what happens when the people supposed to model responsible AI use are the ones cutting corners with it.

Awful Announcing, Liam McGuire

DAN ORLOVSKY AND THE HOT TAKE ABYSS: ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has staked out a lonely position favoring Alabama QB Ty Simpson over Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza — the Heisman and national championship winner — as an NFL draft prospect. Liam McGuire catalogs the argument’s problems, including Orlovsky’s claim that Mendoza hadn’t played “the biggest games,” which McGuire rebuts with Mendoza’s actual playoff stat line: four consecutive historic performances against elite defenses on the way to a title. The deeper point: Orlovsky’s credibility rests on his reputation as a meticulous film-watcher who doesn’t traffic in hot takes — and this position, paired with factual errors, is eroding that brand. … QUOTE (Patt McAfee, mocking Orlovsky on his show): “You’re right, those SEC games are bigger than the f—ing playoff games, Dan.” … QUICK TAKE: Orlovsky’s brand is “I watch the film so you don’t have to.” Getting the facts wrong about a guy’s biggest games is a strange way to protect that brand.

🎬 SHOWBIZ 🎬

Page Six Hollywood, Tatiana Siegel

🚨 SCOOP — ONLYFANS OWNERSHIP BATTLE HEATS UP AFTER FOUNDER’S DEATH: The unexpected death of OnlyFans founder Leonid Radvinsky from cancer at 43 has opened a potential bidding war for the adult content platform, which generated $1.4 billion in revenue in 2024. Tatiana Siegel at Page Six Hollywood — who had already reported on Radvinsky’s illness before his death was publicly announced — reports that a major Hollywood player may now pursue a stake. Ari Emanuel is said to have “kicked the tires,” though WME denied he has expressed interest. Bay Area firm Architect Capital was previously in talks for a 60% stake at a roughly $5.5 billion valuation. Siegel notes that OnlyFans has evolved significantly — its two biggest areas of growth are now comedy and sports — making it a more palatable asset for traditional entertainment players than it once was. A source tells Page Six Hollywood that Radvinsky “was desperately trying to put the sale in place because he was worried about his family being taken advantage of.” … QUOTE (source): “He was desperately trying to put the sale in place because he was worried about his family being taken advantage of.” … QUICK TAKE: OnlyFans started as the punchline. Now Ari Emanuel is allegedly kicking the tires. Hollywood has fully run out of things to be embarrassed about.

The Ankler, Lesley Goldberg

NETFLIX LOADS UP AS PARAMOUNT-WBD LOOMS: With a $2.8 billion termination fee from the Paramount-WBD merger filling its war chest, Netflix is on a content spending spree — bumping its 2026 budget to $20 billion, up from $18 billion last year. Lesley Goldberg reports that Netflix has announced a string of new projects in recent weeks, from a 13 Going on 30 reboot to a Chris Pine survival pic, while quietly opening a VFX studio in India and signing a documentary deal with Warner Music Group. Sources are split on whether this is simply Netflix being Netflix, or a pointed strategic move to bulk up before facing its first real heavyweight competitor in a merged Paramount+-HBO Max. Goldberg frames it with a line borrowed from Fox broadcaster Joe Davis after the Dodgers’ World Series win: “To beat the champ, you gotta knock him out!” … QUICK TAKE: Netflix isn’t waiting to see how the merger shakes out. That’s either confidence or paranoia — and at $20 billion in content spend, the difference is hard to tell.

Page Six Hollywood, Tim Baysinger

DISNEY’S SORA NIGHTMARE: HOW THE DEAL DIED: New Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro started his second week on the job having to explain why the company’s $1 billion equity investment in OpenAI’s Sora video app has evaporated. Tim Baysinger at Page Six Hollywood reports that Disney only learned of OpenAI’s decision to shut down Sora “very recently” — meaning the world’s most deliberate media company was blindsided by its own AI partner. Sources tell Page Six Hollywood that the licensing component of the deal never got very far, and no money ever changed hands on the equity side. The Writers Guild had already called the deal a sanctioning of “theft of our work.” Now D’Amaro faces an additional optics problem: he was instrumental in brokering the OpenAI deal under predecessor Bob Iger, and Disney board chairman James Gorman specifically cited D’Amaro’s involvement when announcing his promotion to CEO. … QUOTE (Baysinger): “The content deal with Disney is dead as is the company’s $1 billion equity investment in Sora.” … QUICK TAKE: D’Amaro’s honeymoon lasted exactly one week. The Bachelorette fiasco, the Sora collapse, and the Epic Games layoffs all landed in his first two weeks as CEO. That’s not bad luck. That’s a portfolio.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

The newsletter class spent this week treating the CBS News ratings collapse as a Bari Weiss story — a tale of ideological overreach and a media billionaire who bought a lesson he could have gotten for free. That’s not wrong. But nobody asked the more uncomfortable question underneath it: if the Weiss experiment was this legible as a failure from the outside, why is David Ellison now merging Paramount — and its wounded CBS News — with Warner Bros. Discovery? The chattering class loves to grade the media company after the report card arrives. It’s less interested in asking why the people writing the checks keep ignoring the grades.

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

Status — Natalie Korach | The Soon-Shiong/LA Times story had been hiding in plain sight — an eccentric billionaire owner, a struggling newspaper, an FDA warning letter — but Korach is the one who connected the dots between the drug promotion, the branded content arm, the Saudi Arabia trip, and the newsroom’s pointed silence about its own owner. Other outlets covered the FDA letter. Status covered what it revealed about the relationship between Soon-Shiong’s business interests and the paper’s institutional credibility. That’s the difference between reporting a story and owning a beat.

The Bottom Line

Today’s newsletter is full of institutions under pressure from the people who are supposed to protect them: a newspaper owner using his paper to hawk his drug, a tech company that blew up its own $1 billion deal, a White House press shop that called a confirmed fact fake news, and a senior journalist who let AI put words in colleagues’ mouths. The courts stepped in on social media addiction because Congress wouldn’t. CNN’s staff held a 70-minute meeting about whether their next owner will let them do their jobs. The through-line isn’t any one story — it’s that the people running things keep undermining the things they’re running, and the newsletter class keeps covering each instance as a separate scandal rather than a single condition.