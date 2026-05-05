Brian Kilmeade Cracks Up Over Kamala Harris Throwing Support Behind Embattled Dem: ‘Do You Want That Endorsement?’

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade cracked up on the curvy couch on Tuesday over the news that former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris had made an endorsement in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

The moment came as Kilmeade’s colleague, Ainsley Earhardt, reported on the endorsement on Tuesday morning’s Fox & Friends.

“So yesterday we were talking about California and early voting began for the mayoral race in L.A. And yesterday, Kamala Harris came out and she endorsed Karen Bass.

“Da da da da,” Kilmeade sang to the tune of ESPN’s Monday Night Football theme before laughing. “Do you want that endorsement?”

Earhardt then read Harris’s statement backing Bass, part of which read that Bass refused “to back down when the federal government came after our neighbors.”

Kilmeade then cut in again, saying, “You mean illegal immigrants, crack down, and refused to let cops work with ICE, causing riot after riot?”

Co-host Charlie Hurt then chimed in: “I haven’t seen anybody leaving L.A. talk about how great the homeless situation is.”

Earhardt added: “Speaking about leaving, she’s the one who left when the Palisades caught on fire and didn’t have water in the reserves. So the fire department would come to your neighborhood and couldn’t get water.”

Bass was visiting Ghana when the devastating Palisades fire broke out in January 2025, a trip that sparked widespread backlash.

Bass is running for reelection against Republican and former reality TV star Spencer Pratt, who lost his home in the historic fire. The election will be held on June 2, but early voting has already begun.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!