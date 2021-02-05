Self Own: Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocks ‘Morons’ in Congress For ‘Giving Someone Like Me Free Time’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has responded publicly for the first time since the House of Representatives voted to expel her from committees over her past conspiracy theories.

The entirety of the Democratic caucus was joined by 11 Republicans to strip her from committee assignments Thursday night. At issue were many outlandish conspiracy theories and calls for violence on elected officials that she has made in the past, and which she has still refused to publicly rebuke — at least in a manner that would satisfy members of both Democratic and Republican members of Congress.

House Republicans met on Wednesday to discuss Rep. Greene, and responded by effectively doing nothing apart from voting on whether Rep. Liz Cheney should be removed from her role in House GOP leadership. 61 Republican members voted to remove Cheney from leadership, while only 11 voted to strip Greene from her committee assignments.

Rep. Greene initially responded to the political drama surrounding her past QAnon support with a curious House floor speech in which she alleged that the media were somehow “just as guilty” as the QAnon conspiracy and blamed others for allowing her to believe completely bonker theories like Jewish space lasers.

After all that, Taylor Greene responded to her sudden role as political media lightning rod, in a predictably combative and, daresay, Trumpian manner, featuring the old “best defense is a good offense” tactic.

In a Friday morning tweet, she claimed to have woke up “literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one [SIC] like me free time,” before calling out “this Democrat tyrannical government,” in which, in her mind “Conservative Republicans have no say on committees anyway.”

She then put on a brave face and added “Oh this is going to be fun!”

By any objective measure, her attempt to ridicule her Congressional rivals is a pretty clear self own. Why? Because she is calling them “morons” for giving “some one like [her] free time.”‘ And it’s not the typo of “some one” that is the mistake, it’s the fact that she is undermining her own stature by suggesting that she is not worthy of free time.

It is true that she has filled a vacuum of outrage media with President Donald Trump off the national stage and de-platformed by Twitter. But calling her colleagues “morons” for paying attention to her past comments rings hollow for anyone with critical thinking skills. Alas, judging by the bozos that follow the same QAnon conspiracy theories that the espouses, her following is in short supply of critical thinking skills.

