Human tonsil stone Ted Cruz opened his speech at CPAC with a joke that was both entirely predictable and remarkably unfunny. “Orlando is AWESOME,” he exclaimed in his signature off-putting and performative manner, adding “It’s not Cancun, but it’s nice.”

Heh?

Cruz is of course making light of his much-derided decision to flee his home state of Texas during a deadly arctic surge that led to dozens of deaths and millions without power and take his family to a Ritz-Carlton resort in Cancun. Only after photos of his escape were leaked online did he reverse his decision and return with his tail between his legs. (Mediaite cannot confirm Ted Cruz has a prehensile tail, but if any sitting senator does, it’s almost certainly Ted Cruz.)

The joke went over about how one would expect from a crowd not known for high-minded humor, and political figures on television and Twitter largely made fun of Cruz’s attempt at humor.

Michael Steele appeared to wince in some physical pain as a result of the joke that had just played on Andrea Mitchell Reports. “Oh, that’s a wonderful TV ad in his re-election,” the former RNC Chair said. “It just shows that these folks just don’t give a damn. They really don’t. They think they can say and act without impunity.”

Others had similar thoughts that were shared on the social media platform known as Twitter. To wit:

simple way to understand this joke. @SenTedCruz fate as an elected official is decided by donors not voters. That's why he went to Cancun when TX suffered, his donors don't care, they get the votes they pay for. #CPAC2021 https://t.co/FYeKW2swfS — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) February 26, 2021

“Hey remember that time I abandoned Texas to vacation at a resort in Cancun? LOL!” Ted Cruz has no shame.

pic.twitter.com/2ko4EMXv9V — CJ Warnke (@cjwarnke) February 26, 2021

Ted Cruz telling Cancun jokes at CPAC is just warming up the crowd for later when Don Jr. shoots Lady Gaga's dogs — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) February 26, 2021

Ya went to Cancun when your constituents were freezing, dying. Next. — Green Party of New Jersey #MakeBillionairesNervous (@GreenPartyofNJ) February 26, 2021

This was also Heidi Cruz's reaction after Ted left Cancun. https://t.co/YIj0gVX5r9 — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 26, 2021

Cruz definitely trying to be like you-know-you with his “Ah, screw it, I’ll make Cancun jokes even though Texans froze and died” routine, but there’s only one Teflon Don. This will definitely end with Ted screaming for help in a pitiful way, & none coming — Matt Braunger (@Braunger) February 26, 2021

An 11-year-old boy froze to death while Ted Cruz was in Cancun, and he's already joking about the trip days later. This is the kind of thing Republicans would crucify any Democrat for, but they'll just laugh along with Ted. https://t.co/ayGjTRBOhl — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) February 26, 2021

What an utter tool. Thousands of Texans lost homes or suffered devastating losses during a freeze he flew away from; at least 58 died, including an 11 year old boyhttps://t.co/zBWXBWKhsi@TedCruz, who has done nothing to help them, is now joking about his Cancun trip—in Orlando https://t.co/nG5AluuZA5 — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) February 26, 2021

