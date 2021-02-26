comScore Ted Cruz Makes Cancun Joke at CPAC, Gets Mocked Mercilessly
Opinion

Ted Cruz Gets Raked Over the Coals for Predictably Hackneyed Cancun Joke at CPAC: ‘What an Utter Tool’

By Colby HallFeb 26th, 2021, 1:28 pm

Human tonsil stone Ted Cruz opened his speech at CPAC with a joke that was both entirely predictable and remarkably unfunny. “Orlando is AWESOME,” he exclaimed in his signature off-putting and performative manner, adding “It’s not Cancun, but it’s nice.”

Heh?

Cruz is of course making light of his much-derided decision to flee his home state of Texas during a deadly arctic surge that led to dozens of deaths and millions without power and take his family to a Ritz-Carlton resort in Cancun. Only after photos of his escape were leaked online did he reverse his decision and return with his tail between his legs. (Mediaite cannot confirm Ted Cruz has a prehensile tail, but if any sitting senator does, it’s almost certainly Ted Cruz.)

The joke went over about how one would expect from a crowd not known for high-minded humor, and political figures on television and Twitter largely made fun of Cruz’s attempt at humor.

Michael Steele appeared to wince in some physical pain as a result of the joke that had just played on Andrea Mitchell Reports. “Oh, that’s a wonderful TV ad in his re-election,”  the former RNC Chair said. “It just shows that these folks just don’t give a damn. They really don’t. They think they can say and act without impunity.”

Others had similar thoughts that were shared on the social media platform known as Twitter.

 

