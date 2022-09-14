The View’s Sara Haines Makes Odd Claim ‘There is No Such Thing as People Having Late-Term Abortions’

The View co-host Sara Haines absurdly claimed on Wednesday that “there is no such thing as people having late-term abortions.”

During a discussion about Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introducing on Tuesday a bill that would have banned abortion after 15 weeks – with exceptions for the mother’s life in danger, rape or incest – Haines noted that 15 weeks is the first week of the second trimester of pregnancy.

“By the way, 15 weeks for anyone that doesn’t know, is one week into your second trimester,” she said. “And just to clear up an often-referenced myth that is used to get a certain political outcome, there is no such thing as people having late-term abortions.”

“There is no such thing as people having late-term abortions,” reiterated Haines, after some encouragement from co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

The claim that late-term abortions don’t exist in the United States is false.

Late-term abortion, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, “typically refers to abortions obtained at or after 21 weeks.”

In some states, late-term abortions are allowed to take place if the mother’s life is in danger. In states such as Delaware and Massachusetts, abortions can take place if it has been determined that the baby will die shortly after birth due to a fatal defect.

Meanwhile, Oregon, Vermont, New Mexico,and the District of Columbia have no major restrictions on abortion.

The fact that late-term abortions do in fact happen is a reality that, oddly enough, was acknowledged by Haines in the segment.

“1.3 percent of abortions are performed at greater than 21 weeks, and usually for heartbreaking medical reasons,” Haines said, citing numbers from the CDC.

Late-term abortions may be rare, but they happen.

Watch above via ABC.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.