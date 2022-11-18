Tomi Lahren Hilariously Claims Elon Musk Is Doing Just Great Running Twitter: ‘The Way That He’s Doing It… Is Genius’

Conservative take-haver Tomi Lahren said Elon Musk’s management of Twitter has been “genius,” even though a maelstrom of his own making has thrown the company into total disarray.

Let’s briefly review the key lowlights.

A week after becoming Twitter’s new CEO in late October, Musk fired about half the platform’s 7,500-strong workforce. If that doesn’t seem like a long enough time to review each person’s role and whether they’re vital to the business or Musk’s vision for it, you would be right. Soon after the first round of layoffs, the company went hat-in-hand to some of the terminated employees to ask them to come back.

Musk also rolled out a new “verification” criteria, which actually involves no verification whatsoever. Anyone with the Twitter app who is willing to pay $8 a month gets a blue checkmark. Predictably – to everyone but Musk, apparently – a litany of parody accounts with blue checkmarks cropped up. In one instance, a “verified” account of drugmaker Eli Lilly tweeted insulin was now free. The stock promptly cratered.

Eli Lilly and several other companies have pulled advertising – by far Twitter’s main revenue source – from the platform. Meanwhile, the new “Twitter Blue” system is on pause until at least the end of November.

This week, Musk demanded remaining employees sign a pledge to work longer “hardcore” hours or leave the company. Several hundred opted to leave. Once again, Musk is now asking some of those employees to stay.

You do not need an MBA to understand that from a business standpoint, things are going poorly at Twitter. But if you’re a conservative who’s spent much of the year hailing Musk as a supergenius who will “fix” the platform, you have to pretend all this mayhem is just Musk playing three-dimensional chess, which has essentially been the default position of his army of fanboys for more than a decade.

Lahren therefore is not unique among conservatives in defending Musk, whom the right has ludicrously portrayed as the free speech hero we need. On Friday’s Fox & Friends, she cast the chaos at Twitter HQ as an example of Musk’s brilliance while also trashing the company’s employees as lazy for not wanting to be stuck at the office until all hours of the night working for Elon Musk of all people.

“What’s amazing here is that Elon’s saying you’re gonna have to come to work and work hard and expect to work long hours and actually put clothes on when you come to the office,” said the 30-year-old Lahren, who, for most of her adult life has been paid for the arduous task of speaking into a microphone and saying whatever. “The fact that is triggering so many employees tells us the state of our world right now and especially the state of the American worker, but I think that this is great.”

Later in the segment, Lahren said Musk is simply purging Twitter of “swamp” employees and said what he’s doing is “genius.”

“He’s draining the swamp of Twitter,” she prattled on. “And it needs to be drained. But the way he is doing it, to me, is genius. He’s saying, ‘I want people that want to work here and have some integrity that want to work hard.'”

Lahren also declared that life is about working hard, and not about being an Instagram influencer or having a work-life balance.

“That should be the standard for every job and every young person, and young people need to understand. It’s not all about six months vacation, being an influencer, having a work-life balance,” she went on, referring to a company vacation package that doesn’t exist. “It’s about working hard.”

Watch the segment above in which someone who yaps for a living whines about others supposedly not working hard, via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.