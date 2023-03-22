Alex Jones Explains How Blood Came Gushing Down His Nose During an Entire Live Interview After He Smashed Into a Wall: ‘I’m Not Trying to Be Dramatic’

Bankrupted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones accidentally smashed his face into a wall before joining a live interview.

The clip, which was shared by political commentator Steven Crowder on Twitter, shows Jones with blood running down his nose.

“You know, they say if it bleeds, it leads, ladies and gentlemen,” Jones joked.

“I was literally out there in the hallway congratulating Steven Crowder on record level views,” he explained. “Then they said, ‘You’re back on air.’ So I turned and they got this wood paneling on the walls. So I turned right at the edge of the wall. It’s okay. This nose has been broken like 20 times, so it’s not a big deal.”

Jones began to use an already bloodied napkin to wipe away the blood continuing to stream down his face.

“It’ll just add to my beauty and my ambience here. But I’m not trying to be dramatic. This just happened like two minutes ago, so I’m not gonna be able to stop the bleeding on air,” Jones said.

“But it’s like mazel tov, like at a Jewish wedding. They stomp on a glass like this is a, you know, big event. We’re breaking the China here,” Jones concluded, holding the napkin to his face.

In recent days, Jones has made several appearances on Crowder’s new Louder with Crowder show now on Rumble.

Watch above via Steven Crowder on Twitter.

