Alleged Foot Fetishist Rex Ryan Announces Dr. Scholl’s Partnership: ‘I’m an Expert in Feet, So, What the Hell?’

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan is announcing a hilarious new partnership with Dr. Scholl’s, twelve years after blowing off rumors that he had a foot fetish.

Ryan joined The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday to discuss his career and the 2022 football season.

During the conversation, Pat McAfee congratulated the former Buffalo Bills coach on his latest venture, a partnership with Dr. Scholl’s on a new treatment for athletes’ foot.

“I mean, it’s cool. But when they first called, Pat, I’m like, yeah, right. Like somebody’s busting my chops here,” Ryan laughed.

“Look, it’s funny, Pat, cause I spent 30 years coaching or whatever. But there — in some circles I’m known as ‘that’s the coach that has the foot fetish’ or whatever. I’m like, that’s me mother — you’re dang right, I do. And you know, I’m guilty. Look, my wife is gorgeous. She’s got gorgeous feet,” he said.

Ryan added that Dr. Scholl’s considered him uniquely qualified for the partnership.

“I’m an expert in football and I’m an expert in feet. So, what the hell — I’m gonna do it? And I flat out own it!”

Back in 2010, Ryan was the coach of the New York Jets when foot fetish videos of a woman, who looked remarkably similar to Ryan’s wife Michelle Ryan, surfaced on the internet.

The video featured a man holding the camera who had a similar voice to Ryan. At the time, the coach refused to comment citing the situation as a private matter but the story quickly went viral.

