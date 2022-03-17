Ben Shapiro Says Pete Buttigieg’s ‘Actual Resume’ is That ‘He’s Gay’

Ben Shapiro accused Pete Buttigieg, who recently returned from paternity leave, of being ill-equipped for his job as Biden’s transportation secretary on Wednesday.

“He left his brain on paternity leave,” the conservative pundit joked on The Ben Shapiro Show. “So I just wish the rest of him would just go as well.”

The Daily Wire host first criticized the transportation secretary for suggesting spending helps ease inflation.

Shapiro then played a clip of Buttigieg where the Democrat said, “Some of the investments we make help with inflation. I mean that’s definitely true of the infrastructure investments cause we know how infrastructure is related to supply chain. Supply chain is related to inflation.”

Shapiro mocked Buttigieg’s claim spending will “ease inflationary pressures.”

“Well done there,” Shapiro said. “At least he likes choo choo trains and finds the airports romantic.”

Shapiro went on to suggest that Buttigieg’s only qualification is his sexual orientation.

“The fact that he was selected for Secretary of Transportation — based on the fact that he couldn’t fill potholes in South Bend, Indiana. But he also is gay, I mean, that’s his actual resume. It’s pretty incredible,” he said.

Shapiro then played another clip which he said shows Buttigieg “admitting that he’s bad at his job”.

In the clip, Buttigieg explains the issues involving the supply chain and ships off the coast of the US.

“Just because you see fewer ships off the coast of a place like L.A. Long Beach, that’s not automatically a sign of progress,” he said. “Cause there is a new system for queuing. It makes more sense environmentally.”

Buttigieg has come under fire for dismissing concerns about the supply chain and rising inflation.

Listen above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

