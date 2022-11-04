Ben Shapiro Warns of ‘Discontent’ Over Voting Process If Projected Red Wave Doesn’t Happen on Election Night

Pundit and author Ben Shapiro delivered a dire warning Friday about what could happen in the country if the projected “Red Wave” doesn’t sweep the country on election night next week.

During the Friday edition of The Ben Shapiro Show, he discussed all the updates heading into Tuesday’s election.

Shapiro pointed out first that, despite projections looking good for the Republican party to overtake some big seats, the fight isn’t over yet.

“Pretending that this thing is a surefire bet for Republicans is wrong, however, is the momentum with the Republicans. Absolutely the momentum is with the Republicans and this is why Democrats are spending heavily in blue areas, why Republicans are spending almost nothing in red areas,” he said.

“And you know, again, it’s gonna be fascinating to see what happens because so many of these races are apparently close. It feels like the momentum is moving all in one direction. With that said, a lot of these polls are still extraordinarily close. So if there’s a polling error in the other direction, theoretically the red wave could founder,” Shapiro said.

But the host warned that if the red wave does not go according to plan, there could be more election denial in store for the country.

“I will say one thing that’s gonna be very dangerous for the country. There’s a widespread perception that Republicans are gonna kick ass in the House and that they’re likely to take the Senate at this point,” he began.

“If suddenly this turns into wipe out in favor of Democrats — If you’re worried about election denial and you’re worried about people not trusting the results of elections, if people go to bed on Tuesday night thinking the Republicans have won, and by Wednesday morning Democrats have picked up a bunch of seats and the red wave has founded on the rocks, there’s gonna be a lot of discontent in this country,” said Shapiro.

“And it’s going to be been driven by a lot of the media coverage of what’s going on so far, as well as a lot of uncertainty about how votes are even tabulated in states like Pennsylvania, which takes like days and days and days to tabulate the votes in unprofessional manner,” he concluded.

Although there have been growing complaints on the right in advance of anticipated counting delays, some of the processes that slow down the count were implemented as a result of Republican efforts purporting to secure against supposed fraud, including in both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Listen above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com