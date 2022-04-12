Bill Maher and Joe Rogan Gripe Obesity is Becoming a New Minority Group: ‘Body Positivity’ is ‘Positively Orwellian’

Bill Maher expressed his frustration with the obesity problem in America during a recent interview with Joe Rogan.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Maher vented “This is an area where we’ve just gone through the looking glass. Body positivity now is a term and it’s not positivity, that’s positively Orwellian!”

“We should never belittle people,” Maher clarified. “But to normalize the way we have in society in culture now. It’s just seen as an alternative lifestyle, to be morbidly obese. That’s just a way to be and how dare you even suggest anything negative to that. But there is something negative to that.”

“Now beauty is in the eye of the beholder, if that’s what you like, fantastic. But science is not in the eye of the beholder and science is unforgiving. So when I see like every TV show now, it’s like a minority group. Every TV show has to have a very large person,” Maher lamented.

“I find that bizarre!” he continued.

Rogan chimed in to say “if it didn’t effect your health that would be one thing. If it was just that you look sloppy, if you just got really big and really heavy and it’s like ‘that’s just the way you look’. Then you’re right.”

“That’s a look. There’s lots of looks I don’t like and that could just be another one,” Maher agreed. “But that’s not the case!”

“That’s not the case at all,” Rogan concluded.

Maher brought up obesity on his own show on Friday as being a major cause of death from covid.

