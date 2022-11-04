Bill Maher Says ‘Woke Culture’ and ‘Super Crazy’ Left Will Mean Definite GOP Victory in Midterms

Commentator Bill Maher is predicting a successful midterm election for the Republican party, and he knows who to blame for it.

The comedian and liberal pundit was a guest on Bill Burr‘s podcast Thursday Afternoon Monday Morning Podcast this week and talked about politics, of course.

When the conversation inevitably turned to Tuesday’s midterm elections, Maher brought up “woke” politics, one of his favorite topics in recent months.

“I am very much a critique — a critic of what goes on on the fringe of the Left,” Maher said. “I mean, woke culture has just — that’s one reason why the Republicans are gonna do so well in this election. Because he Left has gone super crazy with lots of shit that the average American just never voted for, doesn’t recognize in this country, doesn’t want…”

“Doesn’t pay attention to,” Burr interjected.

Maher went on to say that in 2024 Trump will have people in office to back him lying about the result, thanks to the big GOP victories that will put them there next week — a situation he lays at the feet of “woke” politics.

“Things are going to change fundamentally in this country after this election,” said Maher. “They’re definitely going to win.”

Last month, Maher spoke out about why controversial candidates like Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker were receiving more and more support as the election neared.

Part of the appeal of a Herschel Walker or a Donald Trump or any number of the egregious assholes Republicans have backed is, in their mind, the worst a candidate is, the more it says to Democrats, ‘Do see how much we don’t like what you’re selling? All that socialism, and identity politics, and victimhood, and oversensitivity, and cancel culture, and white self-loathing, and forcing complicated ideas about race and sex on kids too young to understand it, literally anything would be better than that. That’s their view. That’s why you can be a really bad dude in Republican politics and it’s not a dealbreaker.

Listen to the clip above or full show below, via Bill Burr’s Thursday Afternoon Monday Morning Podcast.



