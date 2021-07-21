Candace Owens Compares ‘Dehumanization’ of Conservatives in the U.S. to Jews in Nazi Germany

On her podcast Wednesday, Candace Owens launched into an unhinged and unsubstantiated diatribe in which she claimed that conservatives are being dehumanized in the United States much like the Jews were in Nazi Germany.

“During the Holocaust the Nazis referred to the Jewish people as ‘rats’ as another form of dehumanization,” said Owens.

“I bring this up because right now, in this country, in America, conservatives are being dehumanized. I’m gonna say that again. Conservatives, right now, in the United States of America, are being dehumanized. That is not up for debate.”

As evidence for this, Owens said that #magats was trending on Twitter over the weekend, a play off of “MAGA” and “maggots.” She also cited the social media platforms’ decisions to remove certain posts and suspend certain accounts.

“We’ve increasingly seen more radical calls for conservatives to be completely censored and removed from the internet,” she said, citing nothing in particular to substantiate this claim.

She said Donald Trump and other conservatives who have been suspended by social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are regarded as “dangerous, so we have to be made to go away, we’re not allowed to be on the internet.”

Owens did not mention that posts from conservative Facebook pages such as Fox News and Ben Shapiro are routinely among the most viewed on the platform, according to data from Facebook subsidiary CrowdTangle.

“The CDC said this is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Owens, before making a Carl Lewis-sized long jump to draw the following conclusion:

The idea is to make millions of people believe that conservatives are vermin. And of course vermin has to be dealt with, right? That is why the Biden regime is stepping to the plate to deal with us. Biden’s government, like all evil regimes before it, is doing the population a favor. They’re conquering misinformation, guys. They’re dealing with the vermin. They’re gonna control the flow of information. In other words, they’re going to brainwash the masses.

About 99% of Covid-19 deaths occurring now are among unvaccinated individuals, so the pandemic is indeed very much one of unvaccinated people. The Biden administration has said it has been in contact with social media companies about their policies regarding the spread of misinformation about Covid-19. According to one study, 12 Facebook pages are responsible for spreading 65% of the pandemic misinformation on the platform.

Interestingly, last year Owens tweeted, “Black Lives Matter and Antifa represent the absolute vermin of our society.”

Listen above via the Candace Owens Show.

