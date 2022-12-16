Candace Owens Suggests She Was Target In Intelligence Agency Plot By Mysterious Dinner Guest — Who She is Now Hunting

The Daily Wires’ Candace Owens is on the hunt for a man she suspects could be a government plant that was attempting to embed himself in conservative circles in 2020.

On the Friday edition of her self-titled podcast, Owens took a steep departure from her regular content and made a plea for internet sleuths to help her find a man named Brandan Roneel.

During the 28-minute long video, Owen’s suggested that the story bares odd similarities to the COINTELPRO CIA operations between the 50’s and 70’s where officers were infiltrating political organizations in an attempt to discredit them.

Owen’s explained that Roneel had reached out to her following the 2020 election and offered to donate a large sum to her foundation, Blexit.

Roneel told Owens that he was a prominent donor for Turning Point USA, a pro-Trump student organization that helped Owens launch herself into the world of politics.

She vetted Roneel through Charlie Kirk and various other people at Turning Point USA, who all vouched that he was a good donor whom they had all previously met.

The dinner between Owens, her husband George Farmer, Roneel, and his fiancé went swimmingly. Roneel dazzled the table with stories of his young successful life. At just 22 years old, he had more money than he knew what to do with, was an academic genius, and even worked with the government on various contracts.

Owens was impressed and at the end of the dinner, Roneel handed her a check for $250,000 for the Blexit foundation.

It wasn’t until Owens got home that she began to see red flags on the check she had been handed.

Why wasn’t this large sum of money, transferred via wire? Upon checking the address associated with the check, it came up as a WeWork location, a shared office space in Washington, D.C.

This began a huge investigation in Owens’s own mind as to who exactly she had dinner with. The story Roneel had told Owens about his career and upbringing did not match the story he had told to Turning Point USA.

In fact, Roneel had told Owens that he was a professor at the University of Pennsylvania. After doing a quick search for his name on the school’s website, Owens did find a listing for him but the link was dead.

She says she attempted to reach out to Roneel for more clarification about his background and how he had the means to make such generous donations — she never heard anything back.

As a result, she decided to not cash the check, fearing the money could be tired to a foreign government.

Owens did more digging, attempting to track down Roneel through a foundation he said he had. The foundation’s Instagram account had Roneel posing with various big names in the conservative space, including Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX).

Owens messaged Crenshaw on January 5th, 2021 warning him that the man he had taken a picture with was not who he said he was and couldn’t be trusted.

After this, Owens said the trail went cold. The Instagram account associated with Roneel’s foundation was deleted, along with any other trace of his existence.

Months later, Owens found an obituary for Brandan Roneel which included just one sentence. “Brandan Roneel, age 22, of Arlington, VA died June 17th, 2021 in Philadelphia. Services and interment are private.”

Owens has been left with unanswered questions since then and believes that the mystery dinner guest could have been someone more sinister.

Listen above via Candace Owens.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com