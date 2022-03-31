Charles Barkley Tells Dan Patrick ‘Will Smith Was 100% Wrong’

Charles Barkley says Will Smith was one-hundred percent wrong for slapping Chris Rock during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony.

Host Dan Patrick opened the segment by asking Barkley if he would ever host the Oscars, “I’m thinking, maybe you hosting the Oscars next year? We don’t have any problems with anybody coming on stage. What do you think?”

Barkley responded, “That’d be a lot of pressure to handle that situation. That’d be a lot of pressure. Listen, I love Chris Rock, I love Will Smith. Will Smith was one-hundred percent wrong! Let’s just leave it right there.”

Patrick then said, “But you’ve had moments where somebody has said something to you when you’ve played.”

“Yeah and I was wrong,” Barkley replied. “I think I’ve been arrested four or five times for punching people and I was wrong.”

“Part of our job is to get heckled and people say stupid stuff to you but at the time I was twenty-five or twenty-six and I was an idiot for overreacting. Unless someone physically comes at you. You grow up.”

Listen above via The Dan Patrick Show.



—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com