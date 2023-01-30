Charlie Kirk Blasts Trump’s Support of RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel: ‘Really Demoralizing’

Charlie Kirk blasted former President Donald Trump for his support of RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

On the Monday edition of the The Charlie Kirk Show, Kirk called the decision “demoralizing” but still vowed to support Trump in the 2024 election.

In a clip circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell, Kirk, whose organization Turning Point USA strongly supported McDaniel’s opponent Harmeet Dhillon, discussed the topic.

McDaniel was re-elected to serve a fourth term last Friday, beating Dhillon 111 to 51 votes.

During the voting process, Kirk was present and said, “When I was walking the halls and I was shaking hands, one after the other said, ‘Well, Charlie, I’m a little bit confused. Mar-a-Lago is here. Some of the top Trump lieutenants are here advocating for Ronna.’ It became abundantly clear that Ronna was the choice of Mar-a-Lago.”

“That the current RNC regime that loses and wastes your money and sends you emails and hates you — might have got across the finish line because Mar-a-Lago advocated for it,” Kirk said.

Kirk said the outcome was disappointing for those wanting to see change in the organization.

“Now, I’m a huge Trump backer and I remain that. I think it was a mistake to do that. I would’ve liked to seen Donald Trump do the exact opposite and send his lieutenants for change at the RNC, not to continue with this Ronna Romney pattern of losing,” Kirk said.

“And so that was really demoralizing. I’m not gonna lie, here I am trying to be your voice for the populist nationalist conservative movement. 98% of us want to see some sort of change,” he said.

“I get emails from you guys saying, ‘Charlie, I give a hundred dollars a month that I don’t have. Thank you for going to Dana Point to try to figure out what the heck is going on,'” Kirk added.

Regardless of the disagreement, Kirk said he still plans to back Trump in the presidential election.

“And here I am learning that the guy that I’m backing in 2024 — enthusiastically by the way, because I believe that he’s gonna upset the establishment and that he’s a true conservative — that his lieutenants at the very least, and I don’t know how involved he was, but you can connect some dots, is the one working the halls. I think it’s a big mistake — I do. If Donald Trump wants to win in the White House, you don’t want Ronna Romney,” he explained.

Watch above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

