Seb Gorka Fumes at Episode of HBO Hit Show ‘Last of Us’ That Introduces Gay Characters

The third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us earned particular critical acclaim, but former Donald Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka did not appear to be a fan.

Gorka took to social media after the airing of the episode and helped kick off a whine fest over the inclusion of two gay characters in the series. As fans of the game have noted, the character’s sexuality is more vaguely hinted at in the game, but there is not question on the show.

“Just watched episode 3 of #TheLastofUs,” Gorka tweeted. “Seriously? Why did they do that?”

Just watched episode 3 of #TheLastofUs. Seriously? Why did they do that? — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 30, 2023

Gorka posted the same message to Instagram and both accounts were filled with comments accusing the HBO series of having an “agenda” and some declaring they’d be ditching the series. Others were more direct about simply not wanting to see gay characters on the show.

Journalist Yashar Ali flagged Gorka’s message and highlighted the nature of some of the comments in a tweet accusing Gorka of not wanting gay people to even “exist.”

“Sebastian Gorka and his followers on Instagram are furious that gay people are portrayed with any dignity on a tv show,” he wrote. “Btw, this is just proof ‘it’s about the kids’ is a bunch of nonsense. They just want us to not exist…”

Sebastian Gorka and his followers on Instagram are furious that gay people are portrayed with any dignity on a tv show. Btw, this is just proof “it’s about the kids” is a bunch of nonsense. They just want us to not exist… Check out the comments: https://t.co/t8ZyZjKEkk pic.twitter.com/uYYebCOt6x — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) January 30, 2023

"How dare that show based on a 2013 video game in which the character of Bill is portrayed as a gay man be portrayed as a gay man in the 2023 TV adaptation!" is quite an interesting worldview. https://t.co/TpodoOSukm — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 30, 2023

Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin explained in an interview with Yahoo that love story of Bill and Frank (portrayed by Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett) was less influenced by their sexuality and more by their ages.

“[Their] story was less about their homosexuality, and more about the fact that it’s a middle-aged romance. I’m 51 and I’ve been married [to my wife] for 26 years. I know what that old love feels like, and I really wanted to explore that,” he said.

Last of Us video game developer Neil Druckman, also a co-creator on the series, also said he always intended for the characters in question to be gay.

