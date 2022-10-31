Charlie Kirk Promotes TPUSA Men’s Summit: ‘We Deprive you of Calories, of Sleep, We Break You… You Learn How to Become a Man’

Pro-Trump pundit and organizer Charlie Kirk advertised a Turning Point USA event designed to help boys become men through a list of concerning tactics.

In a clip circulating Twitter via Right Wing Watch, Kirk, who founded TPUSA, explained the event.

Kirk said it was created due to the “prolonged adolescence” among America’s youth.

“I think the American family’s breaking because of it — this subsidized, prolonged adolescence of infant boy — of like infant men of 26, 27-year-olds. I’m telling you, young men need to be treated a lot harsher than they are right now,” Kirk said.

“And I know this, that sounds bad. They need to be challenged, put out into the wild, figure it out. You know, go, reach deep down and understand if you have testosterone or not, and then build something of value,” he continued.

Kirk suggested that the hyperfocus on men’s feelings “creates the most suicidal generation of men in history.”

“We gotta challenge our men. We have to challenge them to be better than they are. Young men love a good challenge, a physical challenge, a career challenge. That’s what they need to be called for — called for more,” he declared.

Kirk plugged TPUSA’s Men’s Summit designed to combat this very issue.

“That’s why at Turning Point USA, we now have a men’s summit where we — and our men’s summit is very different than our women’s summit… our women’s summit is really fun. And my wife speaks at the women’s summit, and you know, women come from across the country and they’re wearing dresses, lots of pink,” he laughed.

“Our men’s summit is out in the woods, no phones. We deprive you of calories of sleep, we break you and we teach you something, and then you learn how to become a man,” Kirk said triumphantly as the crowd began to clap.

