Dan Bongino Doubles Down on Threat to Quit Radio Show Over Cumulus Media’s Vaccine Mandate: We Have to ‘Work Something Out, Stat’

Dan Bongino doubled down on his threat to Cumulus about the company’s vaccine mandate on Friday.

Cumulus Media, which carries The Dan Bongino Show, has instituted a vaccine mandate for employees. Bongino said he is vaccinated, but opposes the mandate, and on Monday he threatened to quit over it.

Four days later, Bongino told his audience, “It’s been an extremely exhausting week. I just want to assure you again you will get my content here. This is my podcast. I own this podcast, okay? This will be here next week.”

“The radio program, syndicated through Cumulus, which has a vaccine mandate — that conversation has not been going well,” he continued. “It’s been degenerating even worse. It is ongoing, but as I said to them, and I will repeat again with Cumulus: I am not going to be there while there is a vaccine mandate. They can have the vaccine mandate or they can have me, but they can’t have both.”

Bongino said the conversations with Cumulus are ongoing and said, “We are going to have to work something out, stat.”

You can watch above, via The Dan Bongino Show.

