Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) mocked Democrats for not embracing nuclear energy, positing that their aversion is the result of watching too much Simpsons and Chernobyl.

“It’s hard to educate people on this,” Crenshaw said during the latest episode of his Hold These Truths podcast. “When you attack fossil fuels, oil and gas, you raise the prices for those fossil fuels.”

Crenshaw argued that Democrats who see solar energy as the predominant future energy source are lying to themselves.

“Countries have to transition to coal because relying on wind and solar is a fantasy,” Crenshaw said. “It’s just a fantasy. Can it be part of the energy mix, sure? Should you be transitioning to nuclear if you’re going to invest in anything? Yes, obviously.”

Crenshaw continued that democrats won’t fully embrace nuclear energy because of popular television shows. “They don’t like nuclear because they watch the Simpsons or Chernobyl. It’s nonsense. Left wing environmentalists tend to increase emissions every single time.”

Homer Simpson, the main character of The Simpsons, works at Springfield’s Nuclear Power Plant, which is a two-unit pressurized water reactor nuclear power plant and is the main source of power in the town the popular animated show is based.

