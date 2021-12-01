‘Picked Up My Phone and Called Joe Rogan’: Dana White Got Covid and Phoned Podcaster for Medical Advice

Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White joined The Jim Rome Podcast on Wednesday, where he revealed he and his family tested positive for Covid-19 after Thanksgiving and are now self-isolating.

White told Jim Rome that his first call after realizing he had no sense of smell was to Joe Rogan.

After White explained that Rogan advised him how to manage his Covid-19, Rome asked him why he called Rogan, who has made headlines for pushing unproven treatments for Covid-19.

White responded by saying, “Rogan is a very brilliant guy who talks to the best and brightest out there.”

White clarified that he is vaccinated and not a conspiracy theorist, but added that he does “not believe in the narrative” surrounding Covid-19.

White recalled to Rome:

So I get out of the cold plunge and get in the steam, and I spray the eucalyptus and I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I couldn’t smell anything. So I opened the bottle and start sniffing the bottle of eucalyptus, and I couldn’t smell and I was like, ‘I know what this means.’ I literally got out of the steam, picked up my phone and called Joe Rogan.

Rome asked the conversation went.

White then explained what advice Rogan gave him:

He said get monoclonal antibodies in you as soon as possible, so I did. By noon, I had the monoclonal antibodies in me. Then he told me to do a NAD drip. I did that right after. The next day – so Sunday at 8 o’clock at night I have no taste or smell. I get up Tuesday getting ready to shave. Cleaning my razor, I could smell the alcohol. My taste and smell were back by the next day by 11 o’clock in the morning. Then I took a dose of ivermectin.

The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin, a drug usually used to get rid of parasitic worms, for treating Covid-19 and on its website has an article entitled, “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent Covid-19.”

