Dave Portnoy Reveals Fox Apologized for ‘Little B*tch’ Comment: Charles Payne ‘Made an Idiot Out of Himself’

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy vs Charles Payne of Fox Business Network is the media feud no one could have predicted 15 months ago. But that was before Portnoy introduced his alter ego Davey Day Trader when the global pandemic hit.

Last week, Portnoy joined Payne on the Fox Business Network, when the conversation quickly turned to “meme stocks” like AMC, which skyrocketed earlier this year as part of a Reddit movement. Payne pressed Portnoy to apologize to any of his Dave Day Trader following who might have lost money in those meme stocks, despite GameStop and AMC continuing to thrive months later.

Payne ignited the argument by calling Portnoy a “little bitch” on live television. But according to Portnoy, he has nothing to apologize for because he sold too early, losing $700,000.

“It was so stupid,” the Barstool founder said on The Dave Portnoy Show with Eddie & Co. “I don’t know what his (Payne’s) deal was with that, but if you rationally think about it, he made an idiot out of himself with his argument.”

“With the AMC crowd, it’s not too dissimilar from crypto,” Portnoy continued. “You can say anything, you can be like ‘I think Hitler was right, go AMC,’…if you just say anything positive about AMC, people are going to have your back.”

According to Portnoy, PR reps from both Barstool and Fox quickly apologized to him after the incident. Barstool told Portnoy “that wasn’t supposed to be the line of questioning, we’re never gonna do his show again.”

“Fox people were like ‘oh my god we’re so sorry, please tell us you’ll come back on the show.'” But Portnoy was much less concerned over Payne’s insult. “I thought it was f*ckin’ great! I’m more likely to come on the show,” he explained.

Portnoy added that it wasn’t just a bit, he believed Payne was legitimately mad, but because he didn’t reciprocate with anger, it disarmed the argument.

“My face lit up when he said it,” Portnoy said. Payne and Portnoy both acknowledged they’d like to enter the ring again, teasing that the feud will continue.

