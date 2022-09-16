Dave Rubin Declares if a Teacher Talked to His Kids About Gender and Sexuality He ‘Might Kill That Person’

Dave Rubin says he wouldn’t take kindly to a teacher attempting to teach his children about gender and sexuality. At all.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Rubin Report, he answered a question from a viewer concerned with public school education.

In a clip circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell, Rubin declared that he might “kill” a teacher if they attempted to teach his children about gender.

Rubin read a question from a viewer only identified as Elizabeth, “Elizabeth says ‘A lot of activists are pushing for puberty blockers on children. And some are even saying that everyone should be placed on them until they can decide which gender they wanna be.'”

“I know that sounds nuts, but that’s actually true,” Rubin agreed.

‘”How can we put a stop to this kind of insanity? Should the parental rights education bill in Florida be adopted in other states? Or is that still enough?'” he said, reading the last part of the question.

“Look, that’s a start. That is a start, but it is not enough. So first off, of course, every state should model the, Don’t Say Gay Bill, which had nothing to do with being gay and simply that you do not want six-year-olds being taught anything about sexuality or gender by state educators and especially if they can keep that information private from the parents,” Rubin began.

Rubin, who was set to welcome two children this year with husband David Janet, then thought of the question from his new parental perspective.

“Just imagine. I mean, I’ve thought about this,” he said.

“So now Justin is six years old, he’s in first grade. Imagine if I found out that actually for three months, there was a teacher talking to him about gender or sexuality, maybe calling him Justine instead of Justin. And I didn’t know about that,” he said using his child as an example.

“I might kill that person,” he said bluntly. “That’s where we’re at. Right? So unless you don’t want these people killed and I mean this somewhat flippantly, like it’s — they wanna abuse children. They want to abuse children. That is abuse. I don’t mean that as overt sexual abuse, but it is an abuse of a child.”

Listen above via The Rubin Report.

