‘Drink Champs’ Host Apologizes For Airing Kanye West Interview Citing ‘Hurtful’ George Floyd Comments

The host of the Drink Champs podcast has apologized for featuring Kanye West on a recent episode.

Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. called into the popular radio show, The Breakfast Club on Monday morning to discuss the controversy surrounding his interview with the rapper.

During the podcast interview, which premiered Sunday, West claimed that George Floyd was not killed by Officer Derek Chauvin but instead cited his death as a result of drug abuse.

“He said a prayer for eight minutes, they hit him with the fentanyl,” West said. “If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

N.O.R.E. addressed the fallout from the interview and even apologized to the Floyd family.

I support freedom of speech, I support anybody, you know, not being sensitive, but I do not support anybody being hurt. I did not realize that the George Floyd statements on my show, was so hurtful, and you gotta realize it was the first five minutes of the show. Like when he walked in, he told my producer, he said that if he, he stopped filming that, he’ll walk out. I wanted the man to speak, but later on, like, I actually checked him about the George Floyd comments. I actually checked them about, uh, the White Lives Matter, but it was so later in the episode and it was so like, you know, I was already inebriated at that time, that maybe people looked over it. But I apologize to the George Floyd family. I apologize to anybody that was hurt by Kanye West’s comments.

The comments have sparked talk of a lawsuit from the Floyd family. According to The Guardian, the family is strongly considering legal action over the claims made by West.

Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt who is connected to the family said legal action is a strong possibility.

While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death. Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight. — Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) October 16, 2022

