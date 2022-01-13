Erin Andrews Slams Criticism Over Aaron Rodgers Hug: ‘Is This Because I’m A Chick?’

Erin Andrews is questioning if the criticism she’s receiving over her post game hug with Aaron Rodgers has to due with her gender.

Andrews and Rodgers took flack for hugging after they conducted a socially distant Christmas Day post game interview.

*Holds socially distanced interview* *Hugs immediately after interview* Makes sense. pic.twitter.com/YhmGUqHc19 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 26, 2021

So the @NFLonFOX's #ErinAndrews does a social distance interview with @AaronRodgers12 than when she thought the cameras were not on her she hugs AROD?…Total media Bullshit again!! @FOXSports @FS1 https://t.co/cuDXOghZA1 — Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) December 27, 2021

Erin Andrews stood like 10 feet from Aaron Rodgers on camera.

Interview ends.

Erin Andrews hugs Aaron Rodgers.

All on national TV.

And we wonder why the country is confused as hell. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) December 26, 2021

“I think I pretty much have hugged Aaron Rodgers since I started covering the NFL,” Andrews said on the latest episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast. “He’s been a good friend of mine for the past 15 years.”

Andrews said she hugs several other NFL players other than just Rodgers. “Like Sunday I hadn’t seen Odell and he ran over by me and I was like, ‘How you doing?’ And he looked so happy. And I just said, ‘God I miss that smile.’ And he was like, ‘Good to see you’ and gave me a hug. I saw Von Miller, gave him a big hug,” Andrews explained.

Andrews continued that the flack she got for hugging Rodgers was the first time she felt like her gender came into play with criticism. “For the first time in my career I kind of thought this was like a chick thing. They’re going after it because I’m a female,” Andrews said.

“I will say this, no one has said anything when Greg Olsen and Kittle tackled and hugged each other. In fact, it’s an NFL meme!” Andrews said. “For the very first time, I was like, ‘Is this because I’m a chick?’ If I had been a guy and I gave him a hug would anyone have cared? That was the first time in my career I felt that way.”

Listen above via Calm Down with Erin Charissa.

