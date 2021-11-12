Lou Dobbs has launched a podcast, months after he was ousted from Fox Business, where he was a top host for years.

“I am beyond thrilled to be back with you all — I hope you will join me on this new journey, it’ll be a hoot!” tweeted Dobbs on Wednesday, introducing his new podcast, The Great America Show.

The tweet included audio of Dobbs, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, explaining the show.

Dobbs said:

That’s right. Great America. I believe America’s great. It has been and always will be. Here, you and I will hear the thinking of elected officials, politicians. This podcast will take account of both political parties and do its best to keep America great. I’ve always believed that education is the single strongest force for equality in our society. We’ll hear from educators, parents, teachers, even from politicians and academics who are in the fight to ensure the best opportunities for all Americans and we’re here to ensure that all Americans have an equal and square shot at the American dream. We’ll focus on the issues and events that matter most to working Americans, small business owners, the American family and their governance of our great nation.

Dobbs went on to say that’s he’s “had the good fortune to live the American dream” and that his “parents taught me the value of hard work, to respect anyone who worked no matter their job or their pay and to be grateful for all that America has afforded generations of Americans opportunity for education and work and safety for their families and security for this nation.”

Dobbs had been at Fox Business for more than a decade when the network canceled his show in February. His ouster came shortly after he was sued, along with Fox, by voting systems company Smartmatic for allegedly spreading false information about the 2020 election. Fox News has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

“To be grateful for our freedom, individual liberties, the freedom to fulfill our dreams to succeed,” Dobbs said in the video for his new podcast. “We sometimes stumble, sometimes fail. We always strive to be deserving of our many gifts and opportunities to try hard and help our country and our families to build on all the achievements that generations of Americans who preceded us.”

Dobbs said the podcast will be carried on “Apple, Spotify, iHeart Radio, loudobbs.com and all major podcast platforms.”

