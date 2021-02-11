Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy once made the case to impeach President Barack Obama. But the transgressions McCarthy believes the 44th president committed are minor next to those of his successor.

Appearing on Mediaite’s The Interview podcast Thursday, McCarthy shredded former President Donald Trump’s conduct in the weeks after the 2020 election. Mediaite’s Aidan McLaughlin asked McCarthy — a former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York — how Trump’s offenses stack up next to those McCarthy believed were committed by Obama. As far as the Fox News contributor is concerned, there is no comparison.

“I think that what Obama did was undermine the Constitutional structure,” McCarthy said. “He didn’t provoke an attack on the seat of government… I didn’t accuse Obama of doing anything like Trump has done in the last two months.”

McCarthy, who has written extensively on the legal attempts to contest the election, specifically condemned Trump for putting the squeeze on former Vice President Mike Pence to forsake his Constitutional duty and not count state electoral votes.

“It’s hard to quantify what a betrayal of the Constitution that is,” McCarthy said.

Overall, McCarthy condemned the totality of Trump’s conduct in the final months of his term – arguing that, in terms of destruction caused by a sitting commander in chief, he is without rival.

“I can’t think of any other president — if you [don’t] just take January 6 by itself, but this whole continuum from November 3rd up until he left office, that’s as bad as anything I’m aware of in American history from an American president,” McCarthy said.

McLaughlin asked if Trump’s presidency was “indelibly stained” by his actions of the past few months.

“The easy answer to that question is yes,” McCarthy said. “And I don’t want to make it more complicated than that because in the end, it’s really not.”

Listen above, to this excerpt, and check out the complete interview here.

