Glenn Greenwald Says ‘Whole Me Too Movement Was About Destroying People’

In a lengthy interview with Glenn Beck, journalist Glenn Greenwald said the purpose of the Me Too movement was to destroy people based on unproven claims.

“The whole Me Too movement was about destroying people based on accusations that are unproven,” he said in the interview. “They don’t believe in free speech, they don’t believe in due process. They don’t believe in the standard Democratic processes, including the safeguards that our founders put in.”

The comment, made in an interview last week, circulated online Friday.

The Me Too movement, founded by activist Tarana Burke, is a social movement against sexual violence, harassment and other forms of misconduct, which was started as a way to disrupt rape culture and advocate for people to share their experiences. It was not started as a way to destroy people, but instead, as a way to show support to survivors. The movement is meant to show survivors of sexual abuse that they are not struggling alone and that so many others share similar stories, as harassment is ubiquitous worldwide.

It exploded into an international movement in 2017, with the allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. While some who were accused of abuse during the Me Too movement fell from grace following accusations of harassment, others continue to thrive, some even sitting at the highest court in the federal judiciary of the United States.

“They don’t believe in due process, they find people guilty all the time, look at what they’re doing to Matt Gaetz now,” Greenwald said, referring to reports the Florida congressman is under investigation for sex trafficking.

“I’m not saying that Matt Gaetz is not guilty, he may be guilty of everything he’s been accused of and more, but thus far there has been no evidence presented of any kind and they have him convicted and locked up as a pedophile.”

