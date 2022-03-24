Howard Stern Has Very Specific Idea of What Ukraine Should Do to Putin – Like REALLY Specific

Howard Stern took a phone call from a listener who happened to be a veteran, wanting to talk about the war in Ukraine. Stern held nothing back as he described what he thinks Ukrainians should do to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, he said, “How fucking funny is it- how shitty the Russian military is? They can’t even take over the Ukraine. Isn’t it great how they’re getting their ass kicked? I love it!”

The caller chimed in to say, “I love how they’re getting their ass whooped by a bunch of guys who were previously accountants or media stars!”

“Those brave Ukrainians are just fucking with them. They’re taking out airplanes, they’re taking out helicopters,” Stern said. “Ukrainians oughta march into Russia and fuck them up. And take out Putin and strip him naked and fuck him in the ass.”

Co-host Robin Quivers agreed, “do us all a favor!”

“Putin’s gotta be embarrassed,” Howard suspected. “A KGB agent- can’t even train a fucking decent military. The dudes pulling in a billion dollars a day from oil and he can’t train a military.”

“Those Ukrainians are never going to let those fuckers take over their country. Even if they do take over their country, they’ll constantly be getting hit,” Howard concluded.

It’s true the war doesn’t seem to be going Putin’s way, and the United States has condemned the invasion and accused Russia of war crimes, but still this particular escalation might not be the exact right next move for Ukraine.

Listen above via Sirius XM.

