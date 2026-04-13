British Morning Show Guest Declares Trump Is ‘the Anti-Christ’ After Prez Shares Wild Image of Himself as Jesus With Horned Figure Behind Him

British political commentator Marina Purkiss declared President Donald Trump is “the Antichrist” on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine on Monday after the president posted an image of himself as Jesus Christ.

“I’m just gonna say this, right? I am a person that was raised a Catholic — I did all the sacraments, I read the book, you know? I lost my faith, but I still find that deeply, deeply offensive. All of it,” reacted Purkiss. “How dare you? That is blasphemous. The picture is blasphemous, it’s a huge disrespect. That in itself is the breaking of a commandment.”

She continued, “He’s broken eight of the 10 commandments. This guy, in my opinion, is the Antichrist.”

Then, referencing Trump’s social media attack on Pope Leo XIV earlier Sunday, Purkiss added: “So no wonder he doesn’t like the pope!”

"This guy (in my opinion) is the Antichrist, no wonder he doesn't like the Pope." pic.twitter.com/76rFpMr7dd — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) April 13, 2026

Purkiss’ criticism came after Trump received backlash for posting a bizarre image of himself as Jesus Christ.

Trump’s post, which showed him as a Jesus figure laying his hands on a sick man, was condemned by many conservatives on social media, who accused the president of “blasphemy.”

Former Republican congresswoman and Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene commented, “It’s more than blasphemy. It’s an Antichrist spirit.”

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) also condemned Trump’s post during an appearance on MS NOW’s Morning Joe, accusing the president of “attacking one of the world’s greatest religions.”

“[Trump] should not be putting himself in this space of my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and of one of the most important figures in world history,” said Coons. “This is a watershed moment for those who want to stand for decency and for the values that founded our country.”

Watch above via Channel 5.

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