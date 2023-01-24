Howard Stern Recalls Donald Trump’s 1993 Wedding to Marla Maples: It ‘Wasn’t Star-Studded’

Howard Stern recently recalled attending the wedding of former President Donald Trump to actress Marla Maples, branding the event “a disappointment.”

During a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, Stern discussed OJ Simpson’s recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast.

During Simpson’s interview, he described running into Stern at Trump’s 1993 wedding to Maples.

Stern played the clip, which had Simpson bragging about taking late actress Tawny Kitaen as his date and Stern attempting to talk to Kitaen during the event.

Simpson agreed that the event was “star-studded,” to which Stern automatically disagreed.

“I don’t think about Trump’s wedding all that much,” Stern said. “It actually wasn’t star-studded.”

Stern continued, “It was sort of a disappointment.”

He recalled wanting to go to the wedding assuming a lot of stars would be in attendance.

“Back in those days, I never got invited to anything — anything remotely showbusiness. People would just, you know, I never got to meet famous people,” Stern said.

“So I thought, ‘Hmm, okay, I’ve been invited. I’ll go and it’ll be a scene.’ And then like the most famous people there were OJ and Tawny Kitaen,” he concluded.

Trump’s marriage to Maples would only last until 1999.

