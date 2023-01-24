Eric Adams is Launching a Newsletter to Bypass ‘Distorted’ Media Coverage of His Administration

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced this week he’s implementing a “new program” so that New Yorkers can hear news and announcements directly from him instead of getting a “distorted version” from the media — and New York City taxpayers get to pay for it.

Adams announced on Monday there would be a newsletter straight from his administration to New Yorkers, an attempt to bypass the media and all their pesky questions.

“You can report a distorted version of what I say. I want to speak directly to the people of this city and hear directly from the person they elected,” Adams announced.

“Columnists would give their opinions, reporters would just report the news. Now, I don’t know who’s the columnist and who’s the reporter,” he said. “By the time I speak at a press conference and then I read the story, I say, ‘Were we at the same press conference?’”

According to the mayor, Colgate (apparently referring to the toothpaste brand that has been around since 1873) is still in business because they are not at the “mercy” of tabloids like him.

“I’m not at your mercy. If Colgate was at the mercy of the tabloids, they would go out of business. So, I am the Colgate. I can’t go out of business,” he said.

Adams announced on Monday that people can sign up for the “digital communications” program which is essentially a newsletter. The mayor however touted it as a way to directly communicate news to New Yorkers about initiatives.

“If we’re launching a new program that New Yorkers care about, that can put money in pockets or improve quality of life, I’m going to make sure New Yorkers hear about it directly,” he said.

Adams claimed New Yorkers aren’t hearing enough about his accomplishments.

“We’ve accomplished so much in our first year — from expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit to making quality child care affordable for all New Yorkers and more. But none of those accomplishments mean anything if New Yorkers don’t know about them and aren’t using them. That changes now,” he said.

This newsletter from Adams will cost taxpayers some $75,000, the New York Daily News reported, something Fox News noted in their report, as well as the recent assault of their own meteorologist Adam Klotz in the city.

