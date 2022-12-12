Howard Stern Says Trevor Noah Should’ve Stayed at ‘The Daily Show,’ Questions if He Was Pushed Out

Radio host Howard Stern says Trevor Noah made a mistake in retiring as the host of The Daily Show and even hinted that Noah could’ve been pushed out of the position.

On the Monday morning edition of The Howard Stern Show, Stern discussed Noah’s final episode of The Daily Show with co-host Robin Quivers.

“Speaking of a bad move, Trevor Noah’s last Daily Show premiered on Thursday. I think he should have stayed with it,” Stern said. “Maybe they threw him out.”

“I watched the last — you know, where he is saying goodbye to everybody and, you know, thanking people,” Quivers remarked.

She continued, “And the other thing, you know, we were — started the show this morning. You were talking about how radio has changed. So has TV. TV people now rely on people to post things from their show. And he thanked the people who post.”

“It’s like you used to get your TV audience — your audience from who watched television. Now, you get your audience from people who see what other people have posted,” Quivers added.

Stern chimed in, saying, “Yeah. And I don’t know — I don’t know if he’d left or they kind of nudged him out because I guess, the ratings weren’t that strong.”

“But, I don’t know which it is. I like the guy. I think he’s a nice guy. We had him on the show, Trevor Noah, but I would’ve advised him to stay at the Daily Show, but, okay. Why do I know it?” Stern said.

“It was too much. It was too much, Howard. Apparently,” Quivers added.

“Too much. I guess so,” Stern laughed. “I don’t get it. I would’ve stayed there ’til the end. They would’ve had to take me out with a crane.”

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com