Howard Stern Slams Oprah For Having Dinner Parties During Covid: ‘Getting Very Confusing To Me’

Howard Stern is starting the new year off by adding Oprah Winfrey to his list of Covid violators.

“Over vacation I tried to decompress,” Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show. “I was watching Oprah, I follow her on Instagram. I’m really amazed by Oprah, I really am. On her Instagram she likes to take you into her house where every night of Christmas is a big party like a celebration and she flies in a different chef.”

Stern continued that Oprah having people over during a pandemic makes little sense to him. “It’s getting very confusing to me,” Stern said. “I see what’s going on with Covid. Everyone’s got it. Everyone’s sick. People have a 104 fever. I don’t want to have a 104 fever, I don’t want to get sick so I’m hiding. But everyone else is out running around. I see Oprah is having dinner parties.”

Stern was bothered by the number of people Oprah has over. “It also looks like it’s Gayle King and about 20 young ladies from Africa who are orphans or something,” he said. “But I’m watching Oprah and there’s always these young girls, about 17 or 18, young women and they’re invited to Oprah’s palatial estate and Oprah marches out a different chef every night.”

“It sounds like a nightmare to be invited to Oprah’s house,” Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers added.

In addition to having people over during a pandemic, Stern bashed Winfrey for the food she serves at her dinner parties. “They’re cheddar cheese biscuits that are used as sandwich bread instead of bread,” Stern said. “Cheddar cheese biscuits with like a piece of chicken in the middle. I’m like, ‘What happened to the weight watchers thing?’ Is that just over with? I mean Oprah is huge.”

Listen above via SiriusXM

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com