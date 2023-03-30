Howie Mandel’s Daughter Walks Off Podcast Set in Tears After Adam Carolla Admits He’s Sick In Studio: ‘Her Son is Not Well’

Howie Mandel’s daughter and podcast co-host, Jackelyn Shultz, walked off the set of their show after guest Adam Carolla admitted he was possibly sick.

The exchange occurred on the Tuesday edition of their podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff.

While the group talked about various topics, one of the most prominent discussions was over getting sick and wearing masks.

Carolla, has been outspoken about masks since the Covid pandemic began.

“What is sick anyway?” he began. “If you think about the kind of jobs people do, like, you come into work, you sit in a cubicle, you sit in front of a computer, but you go, ‘I’m sick. I can’t come to work.’ Then you just sit at home and watch TV and text people. Like, back when you worked at a lumber mill or salt mine or something back in the day, like if you were sick, that was a tough job to do.”

“Well, it’s to protect other people from getting sick. We’re gonna get into the same conversation we had last time,” Shultz said.

“They need to expose themselves,” Carolla insisted.

“Not everyone,” Shultz said.

Shultz told Carolla that she was going to firmly disagree with him but noted it was a matter of differing opinions.

As the conversation continued the issue of mask efficacy came into play.

“I think masks are effective for protecting someone against even a common–I’m not even talking about Covid now,” Shultz said on the topic of common colds. “And we’re gonna get back into the same conversation. I don’t wanna have the same episode over and over again, but I feel like it’s to look out for other people. If you don’t mind getting sick and your immune system’s great, and you can handle it, then that’s fine. But if it’s about taking care of others–”

“It sounds good. But it doesn’t work,” Carolla noted, his voice sounding slightly different.

Shultz asked Carolla if he was currently sick.

“I have a little something actually,” Carolla replied.

“Do you really?” replied Shultz, “Then I have to go.”

Carolla continued questioning masks during the exchange as Shultz began gathering her things to leave.

“If you mask up in between bites, does that help others on the plane?” Carolla asked.

As Shultz left she began to tear up, telling Mandel, “You can say why, I don’t care. It’s ok and I’m not mad.”

“I’m not sick, but I did blow my nose before I came in here,” Carolla added.

“Her son is not well,” Mandel said. “And her son has zero immune system and her son is in isolation in a hospital.”

“Well that certainly gives it context,” Carolla said.

Mandel elaborated that although Carolla didn’t do anything wrong, Shultz simply can’t be around anyone who is sick.

“She had to pull her kids, the other ones, out of school because they can’t get sick. He just had a bone marrow transplant,” Mandel said.

Watch above via the Howie Mandel Does Stuff.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com