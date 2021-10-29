Ice Cube Drops Out of Movie After Reportedly Refusing to Get Vaccinated

Ice Cube is dropping out of a new project with Jack Black, reportedly because he won’t get vaccinated.

Back in June Deadline reported the two actors were co-starring in the Kitao Sakurai film Oh Hell No, which focuses on Black’s character falling love with the mother of Cube’s character.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Ice Cube left the movie because he declined a request to get vaccinated.

Producers on Oh Hell No made the request that cast on the project would need to be vaccinated. The film is pushing back its production start. Black injured himself in June while filming a gag for the last episode of Conan but is still attached to the project. Sources tell THR the studio is looking to find a replacement as Ice Cube walked from a $9 million payday.

As THR reported earlier this month, there has been a bit of a divide in Hollywood over vaccines. One major star reportedly came down with Covid-19 after refusing the vaccine, resulting in film production being shut down. Black Panther star Letitia Wright allegedly made anti-vaccine comments on set (though she publicly denied it).

Giancarlo Esposito called out anti-vaccine celebrities and said, “If you don’t want to vaccinate, go to a small island and sequester yourself. [Otherwise] you’re saying ‘Fuck you’ to all you other human beings.”

