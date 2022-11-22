JUST IN: Supreme Court Upholds Ruling Allowing House Investigators to Get Trump’s Tax Records From the IRS

Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are officially fair game for House investigators ruled the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Politico reported that with “no noted dissent,” the Supreme Court upheld an August appeals court ruling that gave the House Ways and Means Committee access to Trump’s tax returns via the IRS.

Kyle Cheney, who broke the news, noted that the move by the Supreme Court effectively “cleared the way” for Congressional investigators to finally get their hands on Trump’s long sought-after returns in what amounts to a “significant win for lawmakers that brought to an end a three-year court battle.”

“The panel has been seeking Trump’s records since 2019, saying they were essential to potential legislation related to the IRS’ presidential audit program. House Democrats have long been eager for a glimpse at Trump’s financial records, which they say could lay bare extensive conflicts of interest that bore on his decisions as president,” Cheney reported on the background of the request from Congress.

Trump’s legal team has been fighting Congress and other agencies to keep his returns private for years. In the latest court battle, Trump’s team argued that his returns should not be handed over to Congress as they claimed Democrats are working at “making his tax returns public to gain a political advantage,” noted Cheney.

With the latest Supreme Court ruling, Trump appears to be out of legal options to keep his returns from the committee, Cheney explains:

Technically, the Supreme Court’s ruling is a temporary one, rejecting an emergency request Trump filed last month. However, the high court’s order Tuesday will likely represent the end of the legal fight, allowing Democrats to gain access to Trump’s returns and possibly to release them before Republicans take control of the House in January.

