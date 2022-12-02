‘It’s Not Going to End Well’: Charlamange Doubles-Down on Prediction Kanye West Will Be Dead Soon

Charlamagne tha God doubled down on his prediction that Kanye West’s recent actions are leading the controversial rapper down a deadly path.

Back in October, Charlamagne expressed concern for West after he appeared on Lex Fridman’s podcast and spoke about his relationship with God.

“He need to start really leaning into God, cause nothing he’s doing is of God. Nothing I’ve seen him do is of God,” Charlamagne said back in October.

“I hope that this is what helps him to go find some real healing because clearly he’s hurting. Right? And I just — I don’t see this ending well. I feel like he’s moving like a person who doesn’t feel like he’s gonna be here much longer. You know what I mean?” he added.

On Friday, following an anti-Semitic fueled appearance by West on Alex Jones’s InfoWars, Charlamagne repeated his concerns.

The Breakfast Club crew listened to a portion of the Jones interview in which West did an impersonation of Benjamin Netanyahu in the style of Elmo from Sesame Street.

“Man, I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again. Kanye West is moving like a person who doesn’t feel like he’s gonna be here much longer. And it’s sad that folks are just watching this like it’s normal. That man needs to be committed to an institution,” Charlamagne said.

“Like we are watching a manic episode in real-time and it’s getting progressively worse. And the pain that man is going through, he’s projecting, you know, on himself and everyone else and it’s not going to end well,” he continued.

The crew continued to play clips of West ranting on Jones’ show. West haphazardly addressed those calling him anti-Semitic, saying, “I wake up, I look at my phone and they say, ‘Ye’s an antisemitic.’ So I said, ‘Okay, well I’m an anti-Semitic.’ ‘No, you said you’re — you said I’m an antisemitic.’ Get it. Bring in the clowns. There will be clowns.”

“He’s definitely a clown,” Charlamagne said. “And I know that y’all think this is just about antisemitism, but what Kanye is doing right now is more than dangerous.”

“Like, in fact it actually should be criminal and Black people in all other marginalized communities. If you think for one second it will be safe for you in a country where Nazi and white supremacists are empowered and people are attempting to normalize Hitler, then you at your rabbit ass mind,” he added.

“Yeah. I don’t see how anybody can defend Kanye West. I will say he needs help,” co-host Angela Yee said.

“Two things can be true though. He can need help and he can be a Nazi, he can be a bigot,” Charlamagne added.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

