Joe Rogan Believes the Pandemic is Far From Over: ‘This is Just Beginning,’ and It’s ‘Gonna Get Worse’

It has been about 19 months since the coronavirus pandemic shook American society to its core. But Joe Rogan predicts that the current state of affairs might only be the tip of the iceberg.

The podcaster spoke to comedian Bert Kreischer on his latest show, and the conversation gravitated around the mental impact of the pandemic. As Kreischer spoke about how months of lockdowns and social distancing “f*cks with your head,” Rogan followed up by saying it’s “nonsense” to think the pandemic is over.

“This is not over. This is just beginning,” said Rogan. “This pandemic thing is just beginning. We’re gonna have to figure out a way to deal with this kind of stress in a better way, because I don’t think this is going away, and I think this is gonna get worse.”

“That’s not what I wanted to hear,” Kreischer said — sighing in dismay.

The two of them continued by lamenting the pandemic’s psychological effect on young adults, but Rogan expanded the conversation further by speaking of the difficulties of having very young children wear masks.

“You haven’t seen the videos of people getting kicked off of airplanes because their 2 year old won’t keep a mask on his face?” Rogan said. “It’s the saddest sh*t of all time…They’re crying because they can’t f*cking breathe right, and it just feels uncomfortable. And not only that, it doesn’t make any sense.”

The discussion went on with Rogan wishing for a rapid test solution at airports that would screen people for Covid and allow un-infected people to board planes and not have to wear masks through the flight.

Watch above, via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com