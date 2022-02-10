Joe Rogan challenged the media to “do better” on Thursday as he discussed the avalanche of coverage and criticism he received regarding accusations of spreading disinformation about Covid-19 vaccines. Rogan chided mainstream media for lacking credibility within the country and called out CNN hosts in particular for having an “editorial perspective.”

The host of The Joe Rogan experience found himself in the crosshairs of rocker Neil Young two weeks ago.

The saga has since seen Rogan challenged by other artists and a large segment of the media, who have called on Spotify to pull his show.

Thursday, while speaking with comedian Dave Smith on his podcast, Rogan challenged the media to counter him with better messaging, rather than to attempt to silence him:

But I think the problem, what we’re dealing with these news sources, it’s the same kind of problem we’re talking about The View, and the same kind of problem when they were talking about me, is that the answer to like if people, more people believe me or trust me or want to listen to me talk, the answer is not to silence me, the answer is to you to do better.

“The answer is for you to have better arguments,” Rogan added. “When you’re on television talking about how I’m taking horse paste, and you know that’s not true, I’m taking horse de-wormer, instead of saying, which you should have said, how did Joe Rogan get better so quick?”

Smith noted that Rogan’s perspective is “predicated on the assumption that [the media is] being honest.” Rogan responded:

But this is my perspective. If you’re in business and your business is the news and you want to get more people to pay attention, you should be honest. And my my thoughts for CNN, my advice to them, I don’t hate CNN. I used to go to them every day for the news until they start fucking hatin’ on me. If you want to do better, just fucking change your model, change the way you do it. Stop this editorial perspective with guys like Brian Stelter and Don Lemon that nobody listens to.

On Stelter and Lemon, Rogan concluded, “Nobody is like chiming in saying, ‘Oh yeah, finally we get the voice of reason.’ Nobody thinks that.”

