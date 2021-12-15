Joe Rogan thinks actor Chris Pratt is the victim of online hate because of his religious beliefs.

After the announcement that Pratt landed the role as Mario in an upcoming animated film, the actor received backlash on social media.

“Chris Pratt gets in trouble because he’s a Christian, ” Rogan said on the latest edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“He’s the nicest fucking guy I’ve ever met in my life,” the host added. “They’re all insane people that hate their jobs that are sitting in front of the cubicle when their boss isn’t looking they’re tweeting bad things about Chris Pratt.”

The podcaster went on to dismiss the backlash as a “bully pile on.”

“What it is is a bully pile on,” Rogan said. “You see someone being vulnerable and you can snipe at them and you don’t have any repercussions and they’re not in front of you so you attack the guy.”

Rogan explained he went Elk hunting with Pratt in Utah and the actor isn’t someone that’s deserving of online backlash.

“He hasn’t done nothing,” Rogan said. “He’s so nice. Chris Pratt is like one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in my life. He’s genuinely friendly. I’ve been in hunting camp with him. He’s nice to everybody. My point is I’ve seen him interact with people,” Rogan said. “He’s super kind, super normal guy.”

Rogan said the hate Pratt receives simply boils down to his faith. “He’s kind of outside the lines in terms of his ideology, he’s a Christian, and pretty open about it. Because of that they attack him.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience

