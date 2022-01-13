Joe Rogan Gets Fact-Checked on the Vaccine in Real-Time: ‘That Is Not What I’ve Read Before’

During Wednesday’s edition of his podcast, Joe Rogan denied that myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle – is more commonly a side effect in children who have had Covid-19 than it is in children who have had the Covid-19 vaccine. He was immediately fact-checked by his guest Josh Szeps, who said the opposite is actually true.

After not believing Szeps, Rogan had his producer look up the information to confirm. Szeps was correct.

Here’s their exchange:

ROGAN: For young boys in particular, there’s an adverse risk associated with the vaccine. There’s like a two- to fourfold increase in the instances of myocarditis versus hospitalization. SZEPS: You know that there’s an increased risk in myocarditis among that age cohort from getting Covid as well – which exceeds the risk of myocarditis from the vaccine. ROGAN: I don’t think that’s true. It don’t think it’s true. SZEPS: It is. ROGAN: No, no, no. I don’t think it’s true that there’s an increased risk of myocarditis from people catching Covid that are young, versus increased risk of myocarditis from the vaccine. SZEPS: No, there is. There’s both. ROGAN: Well let’s look that up, because I don’t think that’s true.

Rogan’s producer tracked down an article in the U.K.-based science journal, The New Scientist, from which the host began reading excerpts.

ROGAN: “Myocarditis is more common after Covid-19 infection than vaccination.” But is this with children?… With children is the issue. SZEPS: Well, no. We were talking about 15-year-olds. ROGAN: Well, we’re talking about young children… “[Males aged] 12 to 17, were [most] likely to develop myocarditis within three months of catching Covid at a rate of 450 cases per million infections. This compares to 67 cases of myocarditis per million of the same age following their second dose of Pfizer.” SZEPS: Yeah, so you’re about eight times likelier to get myocarditis from getting Covid than from getting it from the vaccine. ROGAN: That’s interesting. That is not what I’ve read before.”

The podcast host then questioned where the data had come from.

It’s unclear what age range Rogan had in mind when he initially referred to “young boys.” However, as a vaccine side effect, myocarditis is more likely to affect male teens and young adults than people of other ages, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Rogan has said he is not vaccinated. In August, he got coronavirus and underwent a treatment regimen that doctors have said is ineffective against the virus.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

h/t: @SpringSpringB

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com