Joe Rogan Outraged After Watching Tucker Jan. 6 Tapes: QAnon Shaman is in Jail ‘For Going on a Tour’

Joe Rogan was left outraged after watching Tucker Carlson’s January 6th video, saying the footage was “different than what we were being told it is.”

During the Wednesday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he spoke with author Michael Malice about the current state of politics and culture. One topic that arose during their conversation was Carlson’s video featuring January 6th footage to which he was given access by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

“Let’s just be real clear. You shouldn’t break into the fucking Capitol building. You shouldn’t be trying to overthrow the government. You shouldn’t be trying to like, get out there and say that the election was false when you don’t exactly know,” Rogan clarified before they dove into the topic.

Rogan added that January 6th “wasn’t a good look for America.”

“But when you watched the video of that guy being led around through the Capitol building by police, they’re basically giving him like a tour,” Rogan said of Jacob Chansley the “QAnon Shaman,” who appeared in the video footage Carlson aired on Monday.

As the conversation continued, Rogan again noted that breaking into the Capitol was “fucking stupid.”

“But they were leading him around — the cops were talking to him and hanging out with him. They weren’t like arresting him immediately. It wasn’t like he was this violent guy who broke in and started smashing things and ‘Fuck the government,'” Rogan said.

“Everybody’s up in arms because it’s coming from Tucker. But it should be coming from the New York Times too. It should be coming from everybody. It says this is video footage of this guy, and it’s a thing that’s different than what we were being told it is,” he said.

As Rogan’s producer began searching for the segment from Carlson’s show, Rogan and his producer Jamie Vernon agreed that the video was edited to a certain degree.

“I thought it was like they broke in and then they fucking scared the cops away. And there was so many of them that they overtook the capitol,” Rogan said.

“I’m gonna get a lot of heat for this and I don’t care — where was President [Donald] Trump for these people,” Malice said.

“These were his strongest supporters. He did not stick his neck out for them in the slightest. He let them rot in jail,” Malice added.

Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, pled guilty and was sentenced to nearly four years in jail for his actions during the riot, another factor that sent both Malice and Rogan reeling.

After watching the segment, their conversation continued.

“I don’t see how having him under house arrest wouldn’t be infinitely preferable to putting him in jail,” Malice said.

“They’re putting him in jail for four years, for going on a tour,” Rogan said.

Rogan also recognized that the video shown by Carlson was selective.

“They’re showing us only the good stuff — if we wanted to watch all of it. I think there’s some insane amount of hours of footage. And this has only been recently released, so who knows what else we can see,” he said.

Although Carlson claims the footage shows justification for Chansley’s presence in the Capitol building, the officer seen in the clip, Keith Robishaw, gave his own account to HBO that included crucial context.

“The sheer number of them compared to us — I knew ahead there was no way we could all get physical with them,” Robishaw said.

The United States Capitol Police have also previously stated that overwhelmed officers were attempting to de-escalate the situation with protesters who had made it that far into the building.

