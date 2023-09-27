Joe Rogan Says Gavin Newsom Would Be A Much Better President Than Biden: ‘He Fits the Bill’

Joe Rogan shared his belief that if California Governor Gavin Newsom were to turn Los Angeles around, he would have a shot at becoming president.

Rogan discussed MMA, comedy, and politics with comedian Eddie Bravo on the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience.

“All this stuff that Biden is doing. It’s, like, who’s advising this motherfucker? You know what I mean?” Bravo said. “Then they’re talking about Michelle Obama running.”

“I think Gavin Newsom could win,” Rogan said.

Rogan expressed doubt about whether or not Obama would want to run for president.

“It seems like Gavin Newsom wants to be president. He, like, fits the bill. Handsome, tall, smooth talker. Like, it’d be so much better than Biden as a president!” Rogan said. “He’s trying to figure out how to remove these homeless encampments in California. But there’s laws against it and there’s laws that prevent you from pushing those people out.”

Bravo explained that he almost moved out of California at the “height of all the B.S.” — most likely referring to the state’s handling of Covid — but was happy he waited it out. He also explained that at some point, the homeless problem was so rampant that groups of homeless people were on the freeway.

“If they just got rid of that, if they just eliminated the homeless encampments, find shelter for these people, get them counseling,” Rogan said.

Bravo said that in his area of the city, they had been working to fix the homeless problem. The conversation turned to the rise in looting in and around Los Angeles.

“If he can clean that up, if he can refund the police. Clean that up. Make L.A. safe like 2016, safe,” Rogan said of Newsom. “If that guy did that, he could get a lot of people’s vote for president.”

Bravo also added taxes to Rogan’s list, noting how insane they are in the state.

“If it’s worth that 14% to live in the state. Look, I don’t mind paying taxes, right? I don’t want to pay too much taxes. But people think I moved here to not pay taxes. That is not the case. If L.A. was the same L.A. from 2015, I would still be in L.A. 100%,” Rogan said. “I miss it. But they just got too crazy during the pandemic.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

