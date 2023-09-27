Poll Finds More Republicans View Trump as a ‘Person of Faith’ Than Pence or Romney

A new poll released this week by the Deseret News found that former President Donald Trump more identified as a “person of faith” by Republican voters than any of his 2024 GOP rivals or even Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

Romney, who is a devout follower of the Church of Latter-Day Saints, is only considered a “person of faith” by 35% of those Republican voters polled. Trump, meanwhile, is considered a “person of faith” by 53% of those polled. Former Vice President Mike Pence came in a close second, within the margin of error, as 52% believe him to be a “person of faith.”

The national poll was conducted by HarrisX for the Deseret News, which is owned by the Church of Latter-Day Saints. The poll was conducted from September 8th to 11th among 1,002 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

“Trump also led several of his other opponents in the Republican presidential primary, with 47% of Republican respondents saying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a person of faith, 31% for Sen. Tim Scott, 31% for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, 30% for entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and 22% for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie,” noted the Deseret News’s summary of the poll.

“Trump rarely talks about his personal faith, unlike some of his Republican opponents in the 2024 race for the presidency, chief among them his former running mate, Pence,” the summary continued. Trump’s values have long been a contention on the campaign trail as he has been accused of cheating on his wife with a porn star and made lewd remarks about grabbing women’s genitals on tape.

Romney was most viewed as a “person of faith” by independent voters, 42% of whom identified him as such. Only 19% of independent voters identified Trump as a “person of faith.”

“Only 23% of Republicans said Biden is a person of faith, while 12% said the same of Vice President Kamala Harris,” noted the poll’s summary. On the flip side, only 14% of Democrats viewed Trump as a person of faith, while 63% of Democrats see Biden as a “person of faith” – the highest number in the poll.

