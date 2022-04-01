Joe Rogan Says Trump ‘Never F*cking Aged’ But Biden ‘Looks Like a Walking Dead Man’

Joe Rogan believes former President Donald Trump has aged the least out of all previous presidents. President Joe Biden, however, “looks like a walking dead man.”

“They would say all these horrible things about him and he would just fucking — just brush it off. Like — he never aged a minute,” Rogan said on Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

“Every other President — Biden has aged a thousand years in the first one year in office, he looks like a walking dead man,” Rogan continued. “He looked like shit before he became president but he looks way worse now. I mean, he’s mumbling, he can’t get through sentences, they keep walking back what he’s saying.”

“Have you ever seen those compilations where Biden is saying non-words?” Rogan asked comedian Yannis Pappas, who had joined him for the episode.

“It sounds like my 16-month-old daughter sometimes trying to get words out,” Pappas added.

“He’s challenged! There’s real problems,” Rogan said. “But not Trump, man. When he was in office he never fucking aged. And now, he’s doing these campaign speeches and he’s funny. Like he says funny shit.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

