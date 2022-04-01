420 Tweets Celebrating House Voting to Federally Decriminalize Marijuana

Twitter had a gravity bong-full of takes as the House of Representatives passed legislation on Friday to decriminalize marijuana federally.
The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act passed, 220 to 204, with all but two Democrats voting in favor and all but three Republicans voting against.
About time. https://t.co/msn4kl9Q8Q
— BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) April 1, 2022
Liberate America. Pass the #MOREAct. https://t.co/pwLurV8kBp
— Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) April 1, 2022
91% of Americans agree.
Can we get 60% of the Senate to serve their constituents fairly? https://t.co/p3R4pe0jz9
— Jay Arnold (@jadedcreative) April 1, 2022
This is no #AprilFoolsDay joke!! Let’s end these racial disparities by legalizing the use of cannabis and expunging those non-violent records. #LegalizeIt https://t.co/PsLaULwxbY
— Senator Natalie Murdock (@NatalieforNC) April 1, 2022
One step done. Now to get it through the Senate… https://t.co/Tj97iGhUFz
— Ethan Bearman 🇺🇸✡️🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine (@EthanBearman) April 1, 2022
It’s great progress that the U.S. House has passed a bill to legalize and decriminalize marijuana. The War on Drugs has been devastating for communities of color. We should follow suit in MN to legalize marijuana and expunge records of those convicted. #LegalizeMN #MOREAct https://t.co/cQT79MeLJ8
— Zuki Ellis (@ZukiEllis) April 1, 2022
I Googled to make sure this wasn’t an April Fool’s Day joke. (Now to the Senate) https://t.co/fUABDtzjz8
— lisa cunningham (@trashyleesuh) April 1, 2022
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) April 1, 2022
This is a great bill, and I hope it passes in the Senate. Unfortunately, the filibuster might prevent that. https://t.co/40TE0z630O
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) April 1, 2022
Good. Even my nurse momma now sings the praises of CBD. Come on Senate, please shake off the 1980s and deliver. https://t.co/ZWlh7Iw5ZR
— Paula Rhodes (@paula_rhodes) April 1, 2022
Good first step to legalization. Worst day to pass it. https://t.co/XUP5zahq2U
— First name: Joven Last name: Shire (@TheJovenshire) April 1, 2022
BOUT GODDAMN TIME!!#PuffPuffPass #LegalizeIt https://t.co/pKg6pFj7qd
— Amanda Siebe | ♿ #DisabilityRightsAreHumanRight 🦖 (@SiebeforORD1) April 1, 2022
now free everyone locked up in prison on possession charges right tf now. https://t.co/r1Z56dcjGk
— brandon (@brandon_severs) April 1, 2022
Good. https://t.co/TlPkjsmt9V
— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 1, 2022
Committing to integrate cannabis rather than the mind numbing pills prescribed was such a courageous experiment. Congratulations to everyone who didn’t cave. 🌱 https://t.co/aRy88eDKOa
— Hazem Farraj (@Hazem_F) April 1, 2022
Alright, alright, alright https://t.co/HdGx8nuD8P
— Tom Maloney (@tdjm84) April 1, 2022
Amazing. https://t.co/q8xQbb8dmf
— Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) April 1, 2022
LEGALIZE.
COMMUTE.
EXPUNGE.
REPARATIONS. https://t.co/WxpkScuj38
— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) April 1, 2022
Well, damn. https://t.co/ZLEYQMozLn
— STEVE HUFF (@SteveHuff) April 1, 2022
Oh. Wow. That would create massive tax base for federal gov… https://t.co/jvvaiQnqyo
— Alan W. Silberberg (@IdeaGov) April 1, 2022
Oh man. I think we miscounted those tweets, bro.
