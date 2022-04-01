420 Tweets Celebrating House Voting to Federally Decriminalize Marijuana

By Jackson RichmanApr 1st, 2022, 3:42 pm
 
marijuana

Claudio Cruz/Getty Images

Twitter had a gravity bong-full of takes as the House of Representatives passed legislation on Friday to decriminalize marijuana federally.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act passed, 220 to 204, with all but two Democrats voting in favor and all but three Republicans voting against.

Oh man. I think we miscounted those tweets, bro.
 

