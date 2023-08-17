Joe Rogan Theorizes That Newly-Released Biden Dirt is an Inside Job: Democrats ‘Want to Get Rid of Him’

Joe Rogan believes the new information coming out regarding Joe Biden’s business dealings with foreign countries and agencies is coming from the Democratic party — in an effort to replace him atop the 2024 ticket.

In recent weeks, more questions have circled about the relationship between the president and his son Hunter Biden, in particular, their connections to foreign governments and businesses.

Rogan shared the idea with former CIA covert operations officer Mike Baker while discussing the 2024 election on the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience.

“I’m an armchair conspiracy theorist, but if I had to guess, I would say that all this stuff that’s coming out slowly but surely about Biden is on purpose,” Rogan said. “They want to get rid of him.”

“I think he wants to run again. And I don’t think the Democrats think that he can win. I think they’re right. And I think they’re going to slowly but surely expose more of these like very clear pieces of evidence of corruption,” the podcaster added.

Rogan blasted publications like The New York Times for not devoting more time in covering Biden and his family receiving $20 million from foreign entities.

“The $20 million is fucking bananas. The fact that this isn’t all over The New York Times and The Washington Post and mainstream news, that they’re not blaring it from the rooftops because, you know, they would be — if it was Trump,” Rogan said.

“Oh, absolutely. Or really, any — it wouldn’t matter Trump or whomever would be on the GOP side,” Baker agreed.

As the conversation continued, Rogan and Baker questioned why the story was just now trickling out.

“I think they’re slowly releasing this stuff because they plan on getting rid of him,” Rogan said.

Baker later asked, “Do they firmly believe that Biden can’t win again if it’s Trump or whomever?”

“The only way Biden’s going to win again is ‘Never Trump.’ These ‘Never Trump’ people. There are people that will vote for a fucking box of hammers before they would vote for Trump. And that’s a real segment of our population. I don’t know what percentages, but it’s probably fairly high. They have enough trust in the Democratic establishment that they think that the Democrats would figure out a way to run the country better, even with a puppet, than they would with Donald Trump in office,” Rogan said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com